Icehouse and Simple Minds Covers T.Rex ‘Get It On’ - Noise11.com

Icehouse and Simple Minds have collaborated on a brand new cover of the T.Rex classic ‘Get It On’.

For Simple Minds, new music wasn’t that long ago. The 19th Simple Minds album ‘Direction of the Heart’ was released in 2022.

Icehouse hasn’t had a new album since the covers record ‘Heroes’ in 2004 but we have to go back 30 years to October 1993 for the last studio album of original songs from Icehouse ‘Big Wheel’.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney

(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES ONE

Red Hot Summer 2024 will feature Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates.

Saturday 6th January 2024

Kiama Showground, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 13th January 2024

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 20th January 2024 SOLD OUT

Sounds By The River

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Saturday 27th January 2024

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay NSW

Saturday 3rd February 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Saturday 10th February 2024

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Saturday 17th February 2024

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

Saturday 24th February 2024 Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday 25th February 2024 Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 2nd March 2024 Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday 3rd March 2024 Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday 9th March 2024 Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday 10th March 2024 Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Saturday 16th March 2024 Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Sunday 17th March 2024 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday 23rd March 2024 Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

