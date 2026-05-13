Icehouse On The Harbour To Take Over Sydney's Fleet Steps This September - Noise11 Music News

Icehouse will perform a landmark Sydney Harbour show at Fleet Steps on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, marking their only Sydney concert of the year, with special guests Little Quirks joining the bill. Tickets go on sale via Ticketek on Monday, 25 May at 12.00pm.

by Paul Cashmere

Icehouse will return to one of Australia’s most iconic outdoor stages when they headline a special one-off concert, Icehouse On The Harbour, at Fleet Steps on Sydney Harbour on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

The performance has been confirmed as the band’s only Sydney show in 2026, with tickets expected to move quickly when they go on sale at midday on Monday, 25 May via Ticketek. The event follows the group’s recent sold-out appearances on Jimmy Barnes’ Working Class Man 40th Anniversary tour, underscoring continued demand for their live return.

The Harbour concert will see Icehouse deliver a career-spanning set drawn from more than 45 years of recordings, including landmark tracks Great Southern Land, Electric Blue, Crazy, Hey Little Girl, No Promises, We Can Get Together, Man Of Colours and Nothing Too Serious. The Fleet Steps staging places the band against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour, a location increasingly used for large-scale cultural and music events.

Formed and led by Iva Davies, Icehouse has built one of the most commercially significant catalogues in Australian music history. The band’s achievements include 28 platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and more than 30 Top 40 singles, alongside worldwide sales exceeding nine million records. Their catalogue has remained a consistent presence across generations, with songs continuing to receive strong radio rotation and streaming engagement decades after release.

Davies said the opportunity to perform at Fleet Steps during spring was a natural fit for the band’s return to major outdoor stages. “Sydney Harbour is such a spectacular place and a Spring evening in September is a wonderful time of year to enjoy it,” he said. “So the Icehouse band and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have been invited to play on the harbour at Fleet Steps on September 30. With such a beautiful location, it will be a show to remember for us and for the audience. We are eagerly looking forward to it and hope to see you there!”

Supporting Icehouse on the night will be Central Coast group Little Quirks, a rapidly rising Australian live act known for their vocal harmonies and high-energy performances. The band’s 2024 Bluesfest set drew strong praise, with Under the Radar describing it as “near flawless,” further building their reputation on the national touring circuit.

The Fleet Steps announcement positions Icehouse among a growing list of legacy Australian acts returning to large-scale, location-based concerts that merge heritage catalogues with landmark outdoor settings. It also reflects ongoing demand for premium live experiences anchored in established catalogue artists.

General public tickets go on sale Monday, 25 May at 12.00pm via Ticketek.

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 – Sydney, Fleet Steps (Mrs Macquaries Road) – Icehouse On The Harbour, special guest Little Quirks

Tickets on sale via Ticketek. Pre-sales as listed above.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)