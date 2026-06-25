The Whitlams Announce Return To Rock Island East Coast Tour For October 2026 - Noise11 Music News

The Whitlams will return to the pub circuit that helped build their reputation, announcing a nine-date East Coast run for October 2026 featuring special guest William Crighton.

by Paul Cashmere

The Whitlams have announced a new national tour for October 2026, with frontman Tim Freedman leading the band back into the pubs and small theatres that were central to the group’s rise during the 1990s. The tour, titled Return To Rock Island, will take in venues across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, beginning at Brunswick Heads on 2 October and concluding in Brisbane on 24 October.

The newly announced dates arrive only months after the band’s large-scale Orchestral ’26 tour, which saw The Whitlams perform with eight symphony orchestras in concert halls around Australia. The contrast between the two tours is significant. While the orchestral performances placed the band’s catalogue in a grand concert setting before more than 30,000 people, Return To Rock Island shifts the focus back to intimate rooms where audiences will be standing close to the stage.

According to the band, the tour is designed as a return to venues that played a major role in developing The Whitlams’ live reputation through the 1990s. Many of the locations hosted extended residencies during the group’s formative years, helping establish them as one of Australia’s most respected live acts.

Joining The Whitlams on all dates will be singer-songwriter William Crighton and his band. Crighton is currently promoting his fourth studio album, Colonial Drift. Known for blending folk, rock and distinctly Australian storytelling traditions, Crighton has built a reputation as one of the country’s most acclaimed contemporary songwriters.

The tour opens at two venues closely linked to The Whitlams’ early history. The first show takes place at Hotel Brunswick in Brunswick Heads, followed by the Hoey Moey in Coffs Harbour. Both venues hosted Sunday afternoon residencies by the band during 1994, a period when The Whitlams were touring extensively along the eastern seaboard and developing an audience through relentless live performance.

The itinerary then moves to Melbourne’s Corner Hotel for two nights before heading to Sydney’s Metro Theatre. The Metro remains a significant venue in The Whitlams’ story, having hosted the band’s filmed live DVD performance in 2004. The run also includes a performance at Wombarra Bowlo near Wollongong and concludes with two nights at Brisbane’s Triffid.

Freedman has indicated that audiences can expect a setlist drawn from the more energetic side of the band’s seven-album catalogue. With most venues configured as standing-room performances, the shows are intended to capture the atmosphere of the band’s earlier touring years.

The touring line-up features long-time members Terepai Richmond on drums and Jak Housden on guitar alongside Freedman. Ian Peres returns on bass and keyboards, continuing the line-up that has been in place since joining the band in 2022 following the retirement of long-serving bassist Warwick Hornby from live performance.

Few Australian bands have maintained the longevity and audience connection achieved by The Whitlams. Formed in Sydney in 1992, the group emerged from the independent music scene before breaking through nationally with the 1997 album Eternal Nightcap. That record produced No Aphrodisiac, which topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 in 1997 and remains one of the defining Australian songs of its era.

Subsequent albums Love This City, Torch The Moon and Little Cloud cemented the band’s commercial success. Torch The Moon debuted at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2002, while songs such as Blow Up The Pokies, Fall For You and Thank You (For Loving Me At My Worst) became staples of Australian radio.

The band’s history has also been marked by tragedy. Founding guitarist Stevie Plunder died in 1996, while original bassist Andy Lewis died in 2000. Through multiple line-up changes and shifting musical landscapes, Freedman has remained the group’s constant creative force.

More recently, The Whitlams returned with their first studio album in 16 years, Sancho, in 2022. Freedman has also expanded the band’s musical reach through The Whitlams Black Stump project, which explored country and roots influences and produced the 2024 album Kookaburra.

Return To Rock Island offers a different perspective on a band often associated in recent years with orchestral collaborations and anniversary celebrations. The October shows revisit the venues and performance style that originally established The Whitlams as a formidable live act, reconnecting with a chapter of Australian music history that continues to resonate more than three decades after the band’s formation.

Tour Dates

2 October 2026, Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick

3 October 2026, Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

9 October 2026, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

10 October 2026, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

16 October 2026, Sydney, Metro Theatre

17 October 2026, Sydney, Metro Theatre

18 October 2026, Wollongong, Wombarra Bowlo

23 October 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

24 October 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

Tickets on sale now and available via www.thewhitlams.com

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