Icehouse To Headline All Australian Line-up For The First Red Hot Summer of 2025 - Noise11.com

Icehouse will headline Red Hot Summer 2025 on a bill with an all Australian line-up of Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

All up this line-up has had 49 Top 40 singles –

Icehouse 18

Noiseworks 7

Wolfmother 4

Eskimo Joe 6

Baby Animals 4

Killing Heidi 7

Bachelor Girl 3

What is incredible with this line-up is the hits represent over 40 years of classic rock still heard every day on radio but with the exception of Icehouse and Wolfmother, most of these bands haven’t had a new album in years.

Icehouse (most recent album ‘Big Wheel, 1993)

Noiseworks (most recent album ‘Evolution, 2022 succeeded ‘Love Verses Money’ 1991)

Wolfmother (most recent album ‘Rock Out, 2021)

Eskimo Joe (most recent album ‘Wastelands, 2013)

Baby Animals (most recent album ‘This Is Not The End, 2013)

Killing Heidi (most recent album ‘Killing Heidi, 2004)

Bachelor Girl (most recent album ‘Beautifully Wrong, 2011 made up of songs recorded in 2002 and 2003).

Red Hot Summer 2025

This Red Hot Summer itinerary is also going to new places for the first time. Red Hot Summer will play Coffs Harbour and Lake Macquarie. As well as that Icehouse will be first time headlining / performing in Coffs Harbour, Lake Macquarie, Mannum , Broadwater , Mornington Wodonga, and Berry. The only venue they have done is Mornington with Simple Minds as a co headline.

This will be the first time Wolfmother first time has been on Red Hot Summer. This will be the first time Eskimo Joe have played a Red Hot Summer. This will be the first time Noiseworks have played in Wodonga, Berry, Lake Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 4th January

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 11th January

Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA

***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st February

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 8th February

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 15th February

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster / Red Hot Summer Tour Pre-sale:

Wednesday 18th September 9.00am to Thursday 19th September 9.00am local time

General Public On Sale:

Thursday 19th September 10.00am local time

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

