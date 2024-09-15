 Icehouse To Headline All Australian Line-up For The First Red Hot Summer of 2025 - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Icehouse singer Iva Davies Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse To Headline All Australian Line-up For The First Red Hot Summer of 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Icehouse will headline Red Hot Summer 2025 on a bill with an all Australian line-up of Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Bachelor Girl.

All up this line-up has had 49 Top 40 singles –

Icehouse 18
Noiseworks 7
Wolfmother 4
Eskimo Joe 6
Baby Animals 4
Killing Heidi 7
Bachelor Girl 3

What is incredible with this line-up is the hits represent over 40 years of classic rock still heard every day on radio but with the exception of Icehouse and Wolfmother, most of these bands haven’t had a new album in years.

Icehouse (most recent album ‘Big Wheel, 1993)
Noiseworks (most recent album ‘Evolution, 2022 succeeded ‘Love Verses Money’ 1991)
Wolfmother (most recent album ‘Rock Out, 2021)
Eskimo Joe (most recent album ‘Wastelands, 2013)
Baby Animals (most recent album ‘This Is Not The End, 2013)
Killing Heidi (most recent album ‘Killing Heidi, 2004)
Bachelor Girl (most recent album ‘Beautifully Wrong, 2011 made up of songs recorded in 2002 and 2003).

Red Hot Summer 2025

This Red Hot Summer itinerary is also going to new places for the first time. Red Hot Summer will play Coffs Harbour and Lake Macquarie. As well as that Icehouse will be first time headlining / performing in Coffs Harbour, Lake Macquarie, Mannum , Broadwater , Mornington Wodonga, and Berry. The only venue they have done is Mornington with Simple Minds as a co headline.

This will be the first time Wolfmother first time has been on Red Hot Summer. This will be the first time Eskimo Joe have played a Red Hot Summer. This will be the first time Noiseworks have played in Wodonga, Berry, Lake Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:
Saturday 4th January
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 11th January
Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA
***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st February
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 8th February
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 15th February
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster / Red Hot Summer Tour Pre-sale:
Wednesday 18th September 9.00am to Thursday 19th September 9.00am local time

General Public On Sale:
Thursday 19th September 10.00am local time

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

