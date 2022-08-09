 Iggy Azalea Is Back To Making Music - Noise11.com
Iggy Azalea, music news, Photo, Noise11

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Is Back To Making Music

by Music-News.com on August 10, 2022

in News

Iggy Azalea has revealed she is “coming back” to music.

Azalea announced in July 2021 that she would take a hiatus from the business following the release of her third studio album, The End of an Era, to work on “other creative projects”.

However, Iggy surprised fans on Twitter on Monday night by revealing that she is working on new songs.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Iggy tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

The rapper also posted a GIF of Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill: Vol. 2 character Beatrix Kiddo emerging from a grave after being buried alive.

Iggy didn’t share any further details, such as if she is working on singles or an album.

The Australian rapper is currently on tour with Pitbull across North America.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Leslie of Truck
Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act

Now that Baby Animals are on the road and Truck are in tow, guitarist Dave Leslie has one hell of a juggling act. Dave is the guitarist for both bands.

1 day ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper Releases First New Music In Four Years ‘Old News’

Killing Heidi’s Ella Hooper has gone a little bit country with her new song ‘Old News’.

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Elton John Collaboration Confirmed

Britney Spears has teamed up with Elton John to record a new song.

2 days ago
Jewel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jewel’s Tour Bus Catches Fire

Jewel's tour bus caught fire in a hotel parking lot.

2 days ago
Courtney Love - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Courtney Love Finishes Her Memoir

Courtney Love has finally finished writing her memoir.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Australian Album Chart: Beyoncé ‘Resistance’ Debuts At No 1

Beyoncé's seventh studio album and first in six years "Renaissance (Act 1)" takes out the top spot in Australia this week.

4 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Drops 4Track EP

Beyonce has dropped a surprise four-song EP.

5 days ago