 Imagine Dragons Back With New Song 'Eyes Closed' - Noise11.com
Imagine Dragons Back With New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2024

in News

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with genre-hopping new single, ‘Eyes Closed’.

Imagine Dragons traverse the worlds of alternative, rap, electronic, and rock and Industrial with their “future-facing” tune.

The group feel rejuvenated as they return with new music that is a “balance of nostalgia and freshness”.

The frontman said: “After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality. The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It’s finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too.”

Imagine Dragons’ last single was August 2023’s ‘Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)’ inspired by the popular Sci-Fi role-playing game, ‘Starfield’.

A press release teased: “Stay tuned for the impending premiere of a stunning cinematic music video to accompany the track with more music coming soon from the band on the horizon.”

Imagine Dragons released a pair of albums in 2021 and 2022, ‘Mercury – Acts 1 and 2’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

