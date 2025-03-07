In Hiatus Butthole Surfers To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

Butthole Surfers have been in hiatus since 2016 but that doesn’t stop vintage live recordings to be released. ‘Live At The Leather Fly’ is coming in May 2025.
Butthole Surfers is Gibby Haynes (vocals, guitar), Paul Leary (guitar, vocals, “art master”), Jeff Pinkus (bass, vocals), and King Coffey (drums).
“Back in the 80s Gibby used to fantasize about a nightclub called the leather fly. He wanted it to have a stuffed leather fly hanging in front of it. There were two competing promoters on the scene: Steak Watson and Lady Corn Wilson”, says the band’s Paul Leary.
Of the song ‘The Annoying Song’, Leary says, “We were invited to participate in the first Lollapalooza Festival in 1991. At some point of the tour Gibby got a hold of a toy battery-powered small megaphone that pitched his voice up,” he laughs. “He was annoying everyone within earshot backstage, speaking through it in a rhythmic manner. I found it hysterical enough to write music to it. That became ‘The Annoying Song’.”
The Annoying Song:
LIVE AT THE LEATHER FLY
Graveyard
Dust Devil
Gary Floyd
1401
Alcohol
Hey
Negro Observer
Human Cannonball
You Don’t Know Me
Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales
Bong Song
Blindman
Nee Nee
Too Parter
Dancing Fool
PSY
Booze, Tobacco, Dope, Pussy, Cars
Ghandi
Edgar
Fast Song
The Annoying Song
‘Live At The Leather Fly’ will be released on 9 May 2025.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook