In Hiatus Butthole Surfers To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

Butthole Surfers have been in hiatus since 2016 but that doesn’t stop vintage live recordings to be released. ‘Live At The Leather Fly’ is coming in May 2025.

Butthole Surfers is Gibby Haynes (vocals, guitar), Paul Leary (guitar, vocals, “art master”), Jeff Pinkus (bass, vocals), and King Coffey (drums).

“Back in the 80s Gibby used to fantasize about a nightclub called the leather fly. He wanted it to have a stuffed leather fly hanging in front of it. There were two competing promoters on the scene: Steak Watson and Lady Corn Wilson”, says the band’s Paul Leary.

Of the song ‘The Annoying Song’, Leary says, “We were invited to participate in the first Lollapalooza Festival in 1991. At some point of the tour Gibby got a hold of a toy battery-powered small megaphone that pitched his voice up,” he laughs. “He was annoying everyone within earshot backstage, speaking through it in a rhythmic manner. I found it hysterical enough to write music to it. That became ‘The Annoying Song’.”

The Annoying Song:

LIVE AT THE LEATHER FLY

Graveyard

Dust Devil

Gary Floyd

1401

Alcohol

Hey

Negro Observer

Human Cannonball

You Don’t Know Me

Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales

Bong Song

Blindman

Nee Nee

Too Parter

Dancing Fool

PSY

Booze, Tobacco, Dope, Pussy, Cars

Ghandi

Edgar

Fast Song

The Annoying Song

‘Live At The Leather Fly’ will be released on 9 May 2025.

