 In Hiatus Butthole Surfers To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

Butthole Surfers Live At The Leather Fly

In Hiatus Butthole Surfers To Release Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2025

in News

Butthole Surfers have been in hiatus since 2016 but that doesn’t stop vintage live recordings to be released. ‘Live At The Leather Fly’ is coming in May 2025.

Butthole Surfers is Gibby Haynes (vocals, guitar), Paul Leary (guitar, vocals, “art master”), Jeff Pinkus (bass, vocals), and King Coffey (drums).

“Back in the 80s Gibby used to fantasize about a nightclub called the leather fly. He wanted it to have a stuffed leather fly hanging in front of it. There were two competing promoters on the scene: Steak Watson and Lady Corn Wilson”, says the band’s Paul Leary.

Of the song ‘The Annoying Song’, Leary says, “We were invited to participate in the first Lollapalooza Festival in 1991. At some point of the tour Gibby got a hold of a toy battery-powered small megaphone that pitched his voice up,” he laughs. “He was annoying everyone within earshot backstage, speaking through it in a rhythmic manner. I found it hysterical enough to write music to it. That became ‘The Annoying Song’.”

The Annoying Song:

LIVE AT THE LEATHER FLY

Graveyard
Dust Devil
Gary Floyd
1401
Alcohol
Hey
Negro Observer
Human Cannonball
You Don’t Know Me
Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales
Bong Song
Blindman
Nee Nee
Too Parter
Dancing Fool
PSY
Booze, Tobacco, Dope, Pussy, Cars
Ghandi
Edgar
Fast Song
The Annoying Song

‘Live At The Leather Fly’ will be released on 9 May 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as:

Related Posts

Teresa Taylor in the middle in the movie Slacker 1991
Teresa Nervosa of Butthole Surfers Dies Aged 60

Teresa Nervosa (aka Teresa Taylor), the former drummer of Butthole Surfers, has died of lung disease.

June 20, 2023
Butthole Surfers, Noise11.com, music news
Butthole Surfers To Release First Album In 17 Years

American rockers the Butthole Surfers released their eight album, Weird Revolution, in 2001 and, even though they have occasionally played shows over the years, they have been on an unofficial hiatus.

October 17, 2017
Butthole Surfers, Noise11.com, music news
Butthole Surfers Drummer King Coffey Hit By Car

King Coffey, the drummer for Butthole Surfers, is recovering in hospital after being hit by a car while loading for a show in Austin, Texas last Friday.

February 19, 2015