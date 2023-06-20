Teresa Nervosa of Butthole Surfers Dies Aged 60 - Noise11.com

Teresa Nervosa (aka Teresa Taylor), the former drummer of Butthole Surfers, has died of lung disease.
Teresa’s partner Cheryl Curtice announced the sad news on Facebook saying,
“Dear friends and loved ones of Teresa Taylor . I want to let you know the sad news.
Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend.
She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease.
We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed.
We will have a memorial service sometime in the future.
I love you, beloved Teresa.”
Teresa was drummer for Butthole Surfers from 1983 to 1985, again 1986 to 1989 and back for a year in 2008 to 2009.
Teresa played on the albums ‘Psychic … Powerless … Another Mac’s Sac’ (1984), ‘Rembrandt Pussyhorse’ (1986), ‘Locust Abortion Technician’ (1987) and ‘Hairway To Stephen’ (1988).
