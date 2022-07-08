 Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather - Noise11.com
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.

Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.

Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2022

in News

Iron Maiden have had to cancel their concert in Bolgona, Italy due to safety concerns over bad weather.

Bologna has had a State of Emergency declared because of “very bad and dangerous weather conditions, including extensive lightning and high winds”. Five regions of Italy including Emilia-Romagna, where Bologna is located, are under the order.

A message at the Bologna Sonic Park socials posts,

“Tonight’s IRON MAIDEN concert in Bologna has been cancelled to safeguard the safety of fans, band, and crew, due to adverse and dangerous weather conditions which included strong winds and lightning strikes.

More info as soon as available.

The IRON MAIDEN concert in Bologna tonight had to be cancelled for the safety of the fans, band, crews and all concerned due to very bad and dangerous weather conditions including extensive lightning and high winds.

More info will follow soon.

Iron Maiden’s setlist from Berlin 4 July 2022 was:

Senjutsu (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Stratego (from Senjutsu, 2021)
The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)
Revelations (from Peace of Mind, 1983)
Blood Brothers (from Brave New World, 2000)
Sign of the Cross (from the X Factor, 1995)
Flight of Icarus (from Peace of Mind, 1983)
Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)
Hallowed Be Thy Name (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)
The Number of the Beast (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)
Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:
The Trooper (from Peace of Mind, 1983)
The Clansman (from Virtual XI, 1998)
Run to the Hills (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)

Encore 2:
Churchill’s Speech
Aces High (from Powerslave, 1984)

The next show on the Legacy of the Beast tour will be July 9 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo 160508Ed Force One06 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One07 PhotoRosOGorman 160508Ed Force One11 PhotoRosOGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.

1 hour ago
Nazareth
R.I.P. Manny Charlton Of Nazareth at Age 80

Manny Charlton, lead guitarist for Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died at age 80.

7 hours ago
Michael Jackson Michael
Michael Jackson Tracks Removed From Streaming Services Over Faked Vocal Accusations

Sony Music has decided to remove three posthumous Michael Jackson songs ‘Monster’ (featuring 50 Cent), ‘Keep Your Head Up’ and ‘Breaking News’ after continued allegations that the vocals are fake.

1 day ago
Jeremy Oxley, Sunnyboys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour

Sunnyboys have rescheduled their tour dates following the Covid curse entering their inner circle.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show

The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam later today and have opened voting for the fan fueled song to be added to the setlist.

1 day ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Wants To Extend KISS Farewell Tour

Gene Simmons has plans to extend KISS's End of the Road farewell tour.

1 day ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Is Asking For Fan Footage For New Film

Nick Cave has requested fan phone footage for a new collaborative film.

1 day ago