Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden have had to cancel their concert in Bolgona, Italy due to safety concerns over bad weather.

Bologna has had a State of Emergency declared because of “very bad and dangerous weather conditions, including extensive lightning and high winds”. Five regions of Italy including Emilia-Romagna, where Bologna is located, are under the order.

A message at the Bologna Sonic Park socials posts,

“Tonight’s IRON MAIDEN concert in Bologna has been cancelled to safeguard the safety of fans, band, and crew, due to adverse and dangerous weather conditions which included strong winds and lightning strikes. More info as soon as available. The IRON MAIDEN concert in Bologna tonight had to be cancelled for the safety of the fans, band, crews and all concerned due to very bad and dangerous weather conditions including extensive lightning and high winds. More info will follow soon.

Iron Maiden’s setlist from Berlin 4 July 2022 was:

Senjutsu (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Stratego (from Senjutsu, 2021)

The Writing on the Wall (from Senjutsu, 2021)

Revelations (from Peace of Mind, 1983)

Blood Brothers (from Brave New World, 2000)

Sign of the Cross (from the X Factor, 1995)

Flight of Icarus (from Peace of Mind, 1983)

Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)

Hallowed Be Thy Name (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)

The Number of the Beast (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)

Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:

The Trooper (from Peace of Mind, 1983)

The Clansman (from Virtual XI, 1998)

Run to the Hills (from the Number of the Beast, 1982)

Encore 2:

Churchill’s Speech

Aces High (from Powerslave, 1984)

The next show on the Legacy of the Beast tour will be July 9 in Stuttgart, Germany.

