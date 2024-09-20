 Iron Maiden Announce Run For Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour for 2025 - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden in Melbourne 6 Sept 24 photo by Jason Rosewarne

Iron Maiden Announce Run For Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2024

in News

Iron Maiden will have an all-new tour for 2025.The ‘Run For Your Lives’ tour will mark the 50th anniversary of when founding member and principal songwriter bass player Steve Harris formed the band in London in 1975.

Of the current members, guitarist Dave Murray was joined in 1976. Guitarist Adrian Smith joined in 1980, singer Bruce Dickinson in 1981, drummer Nicko McBrain in 1982 and guitarist Janick Gers in 1990.

The 2025 Run For Your Lives tour will centre of the albums from the 1980 self-titled debut to 1992’s ‘Fear of the Dark’.

Earlier this year Bruce Dickinson told Noise11.com, “We’ve done that one to death. We are doing a bit of a deep dive into ‘Somewhere In Time’ We are going out and playing ‘Alexander the Great’. No-one is missing ‘Run To The Hills’ this year.”

Based on the tour name, ‘Run To The Hills’ will be back.

Iron Maiden will start their ‘Run For Your Lives’ tour in Budapest on May 27, 2025. The band finished the Australia/New Zealand leg of ‘The Future/Past’ tour in Auckland this week. The tour head to Japan this weekend. There are more North America dates from 4 October and then Mexico and South America in November and December. ‘The Future/Past’ tour will end in Brazil on 7 December, 2024.

