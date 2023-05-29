Iron Maiden Roll Out Rarities For First Show Of 2023 - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden played their first show for 2023 last night (28 May) in Slovenia with a stack of song absent for years (and in some cases decades) from their setlist.

The opening song ‘Caught Somewhere In Time’ had not been played live by Maiden since 1987. The second track, ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’, also from the ‘Somewhere In Time’ album, had not been performed since 1999. Down the setlist at track nine you’ll see ‘Heaven Can Wait’, which was last played by Iron Maiden in 2008 and at tenth place ‘Alexander The Great’, both from ‘Somewhere In Time’. Maiden had never played ‘Alexander The Great’ live until this week.

Two other songs, ‘The Prisoner’ (from Number of the Beast, 1982) and ‘Can I Play With Madness’ (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988) had both not appeared in an Iron Maiden setlist since 2014.

For songs from 2021’s ‘Senjetsu’ premiered live for the first time. They were ‘Days of Future Past’, ‘The Time Machine’, ‘Death of the Celts’ and ‘Hell On Earth’.

Three glaring omissions were ‘The Number of the Beast’, ‘Run To The Hills’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’.

Iron Maiden setlist, 28 March 2023, Slovenia

Caught Somewhere in Time (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Stranger in a Strange Land (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

The Writing on the Wall (from Senjetsu, 2021)

Days of Future Past (from Senjetsu, 2021)

The Time Machine (from Senjetsu, 2021)

The Prisoner (from The Number of the Beast, 1982)

Death of the Celts (from Senjetsu, 2021)

Can I Play With Madness (from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, 1988)

Heaven Can Wait (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Alexander the Great (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

Fear of the Dark (from Fear of the Dark, 1992)

Iron Maiden (from Iron Maiden, 1980)

Encore:

Hell on Earth (from Senjetsu, 2021)

The Trooper (from Piece of Mind, 1983)

Wasted Years (from Somewhere In Time, 1986)

