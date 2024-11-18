Jack White Adds Second Melbourne Forum Show - Noise11.com

Jack White has expanded the Australia leg of his No Name tour with an extra show for Melbourne on Tuesday December 10.

The Jack White December dates will be the second time he has toured solo in Australia. Jack toured Australia as a solo act in 2012. He was a member of The Saboteurs/The Raconteurs for a 2019 . He was in Australia as a member of Dead Weather in 2010. There were also The White Stripes tours of 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2006.

JACK WHITE

NO NAME TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

DECEMBER 2024

Thursday 5 December

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 6 December

SOLD OUT

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 7 December

SOLD OUT

Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 9 December

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 10 December

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 11 December

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Friday 13 December

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 14 December

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 17 December

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

