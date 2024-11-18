Jack White Adds Second Melbourne Forum Show - Noise11.com

Jack White has expanded the Australia leg of his No Name tour with an extra show for Melbourne on Tuesday December 10.
The Jack White December dates will be the second time he has toured solo in Australia. Jack toured Australia as a solo act in 2012. He was a member of The Saboteurs/The Raconteurs for a 2019 . He was in Australia as a member of Dead Weather in 2010. There were also The White Stripes tours of 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2006.
JACK WHITE
NO NAME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
DECEMBER 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
Now live via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)
Thursday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Friday 6 December
SOLD OUT
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
Saturday 7 December
SOLD OUT
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 9 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 10 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 11 December
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
Friday 13 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 14 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 17 December
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
