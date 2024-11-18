 Jack White Adds Second Melbourne Forum Show - Noise11.com
Ikey Owens photo from Jack White Facebook page

Ikey Owens photo from Jack White Facebook page

Jack White Adds Second Melbourne Forum Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2024

in News

Jack White has expanded the Australia leg of his No Name tour with an extra show for Melbourne on Tuesday December 10.

The Jack White December dates will be the second time he has toured solo in Australia. Jack toured Australia as a solo act in 2012. He was a member of The Saboteurs/The Raconteurs for a 2019 . He was in Australia as a member of Dead Weather in 2010. There were also The White Stripes tours of 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2006.

JACK WHITE
NO NAME TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
DECEMBER 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
Now live via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 22 November (10am local time)

Thursday 5 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 6 December
SOLD OUT
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Saturday 7 December
SOLD OUT
Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 9 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 10 December
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 11 December
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

Friday 13 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 14 December
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 17 December
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

