James Taylor To Perform First Australian Shows Since 2017 in 2024 - Noise11.com

Singer/songwriting legend James Taylor will return to Australia in 2024 for his first tour since 2017.

James’ last album of original material was ‘Before This World’ in 2015. Before that it was ‘October Road’ in 2002. Since 2002 he has also had ‘A Christmas Album’ in 2004 and two covers albums ‘Covers’ (2008) and ‘American Standard’ (2020).

James Taylor released his first album ‘James Taylor’ for The Beatles’ Apple Records in 1968. One of the songs from that album ‘Something In The Way She Moves’ was the inspiration for George Harrison’s opening line for The Beatles’ ‘Something’. This was the song he played for Paul McCartney and George Harrison when he auditioned for Apple. George and Paul both play on track 7, the version of ‘Carolina On My Mind’ from that record.

James first album was produced by Peter Asher (of Peter and Gordon fame). Asher was the brother of Jane Asher, who was engaged to Paul McCartney at the time. Asher was A&R manager for Apple at the time. He became Taylor’s manager and producer, producing his 1970 Warner debut ‘Sweet Baby James’ featuring ‘Fire and Rain’ and the follow-up ‘Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon’, featuring ‘You’ve Got A Friend’. Asher also producer ‘One Man Dog’ (1972) and then returned for ‘JT’ (1977) featuring ‘Handy Man’, ‘You’re Smiling Face’ and ‘Honey Don’t Leave LA’, ‘Flag’ (1979) with ‘Up On The Roof’, ‘Dad Loves His Work’ (1981) with ‘Her Town Too’ and ‘That’s Why I’m Here’ (1985) with ‘Everyday’.

In Australia, James Taylor hits are:

Singles:

‘Fire and Rain’ (no 6, 1970)

‘You’ve Got A Friend’ (no 25, 1971)

‘Mockingbird’ (with Carly Simon) (no 8, 1974)

‘How Sweet It Is’ (no 35, 1975)

‘Handy Man’ (no 13, 1977)

‘You’re Smiling Face’ (no 11, 1977)

Albums:

‘James Taylor’ (no 12, 1968)

‘Sweet Baby James’ (no 7, 1970)

‘Mud Slime Slim and the Blue Horizon’ (no 12, 1971)

‘One Man Dog’ (no 13, 1972)

‘JT’ (no 10, 1077)

‘Flag’ (no 18, 1979)

‘Dad Loves His Work’ (no 23, 1981)

‘That’s Why I’m Here’ (no 24, 1985)

‘Never Die Young’ (no 26, 1988)

‘Before This World’ (no 12, 2015)

‘American Standard’ (no 23, 2020)

James Taylor first toured Australia in 1995. He has been back for shows in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010 (with Carole King) and 2017.

James Taylor setlist 8 February, 2017, Melbourne

Wandering (from Gorilla, 1975)

Secret O’ Life (from JT, 1977)

Everyday (from That’s Why I’m Here, 1985)

Walking Man (from Walking Man, 1974)

Today Today Today (from Before This World, 2015)

Copperline (from New Moon Shine, 1991)

Carolina On My Mind (from James Taylor, 1968)

Country Road (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

(I’ve Got To) Stop Thin’ Bout That (from New Moon Shine, 1991)

Shed A Little Light (from New Moon Shine, 1991)

Yellow and Rose (from Hourglass, 1997)

Up On The Roof (from Flag, 1979)

You’ve Got A Friend (from Mud Slim Slime and the Blue Horizon, 1971)

Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight (from One Man Dog, 1972)

Sweet Baby James (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Streamroller (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Mexico (from Gorilla, 1975)

Fire and Rain (from Sweet Baby James, 1970)

Your Smiling Face (from JT, 1977)

Encore

Knock On Wood (Eddie Floyd cover)

How Sweet It Is (from Gorilla, 1975)

You And I Again (from Before This World, 2015)

Noise11 2017 James Taylor review

An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Australia 2024

Friday, April 12, Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Tuesday, April 16, MCA, Melbourne

Friday, April 19, Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tuesday, April 23, Aware Super Theatre, Sydney

A Day n The Green (with Josh Pyke and Ella Hooper)

Sunday April 21, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

Saturday April 27, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday 28 April, Bowral, Centennial Wines

Plus New Zealand

30 April, Auckland, Spark Arena

1 May, Wellington, TSB Arena

