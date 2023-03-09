 Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song 'True Love' Live - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song ‘True Love’ Live

by Paul Cashmere on March 9, 2023

in News

Jane’s Addiction slipped a new song ‘True Love’ into the setlist on Bakersfield, California this week so Australia can except some new music on the upcoming tour.

Jane’s Addiction’s last album was ‘The Great Escape Artist’ in 2011 but their recent setlist didn’t include anything from that album. The only 21st century music on the current Jane’s Addiction tour is ‘True Love’, expected on the next album.

Up the Beach (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)
Whores (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)
Had a Dad (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Pigs in Zen (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Then She Did… (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Chip Away (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Kettle Whistle (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)
Trip Away (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Encore:
True Love (new song)
Jane Says (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Jane’s Addiction’s current line-up is Perry Farrell on vocals, bass player Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer subbing or Dave Navarro who is out of action due to long-Covid.

Watch ‘True Love’.

Jane’s Addiction will tour Australia with Smashing Pumpkins on The World Is A Vampire tour in April 2023.

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD NEW SHOW
Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT
Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES NEW SHOW
Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW (moved from Hastings)
Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SELLING FAST
Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

For ticketing and event information visit
oneworldentertainment.com.au

Related Posts

ARCA’S 1982 Midnight Oil Live Tape Getting CD Release And Orders Are Now Open

The Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA)’s desk tape release of Midnight Oil LIVE At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982 is getting a CD release in early May.

11 hours ago
Tears For Fears The Hurting
Tears For Fears To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Hurting’

Tears For Fears ‘The Hurting’ turns this week. The debut album for Tears For Fears was released 7 March 1983. A 40th anniversary edition is on the way.

2 days ago
Simply Red perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda Melbourne on Tuesday 16 February 2016.
Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’

Simply Red have covered the Paul McCartney classic ‘My Love’ for the new album ‘Time’.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

2 days ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has today announced a series of major headline summer shows at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July. The announcement precedes a highly anticipated upcoming European tour including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo this month.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper Band

Alice Cooper's long-serving guitarist Nita Strauss has re-joined his touring band. Nita was part of the group - which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel - from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato's touring line-up.

2 days ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie To Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie is finally going on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

3 days ago