Jane’s Addiction Debut New Song 'True Love' Live - Noise11.com

Jane’s Addiction slipped a new song ‘True Love’ into the setlist on Bakersfield, California this week so Australia can except some new music on the upcoming tour.

Jane’s Addiction’s last album was ‘The Great Escape Artist’ in 2011 but their recent setlist didn’t include anything from that album. The only 21st century music on the current Jane’s Addiction tour is ‘True Love’, expected on the next album.

Up the Beach (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)

Whores (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)

Had a Dad (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Pigs in Zen (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Then She Did… (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Chip Away (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Kettle Whistle (from Kettle Whistle, 1997)

Trip Away (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Encore:

True Love (new song)

Jane Says (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Jane’s Addiction’s current line-up is Perry Farrell on vocals, bass player Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer subbing or Dave Navarro who is out of action due to long-Covid.

Watch ‘True Love’.

Jane’s Addiction will tour Australia with Smashing Pumpkins on The World Is A Vampire tour in April 2023.

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

Saturday, April 15 : Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD NEW SHOW

Sunday, April 16 : Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES NEW SHOW

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC NEW SHOW (moved from Hastings)

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SELLING FAST

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

For ticketing and event information visit

oneworldentertainment.com.au

