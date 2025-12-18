Jane's Addiction Announce Final Resolution And Confirm Permanent Split - Noise11.com

Jane’s Addiction have formally confirmed the end of the band, issuing a joint statement that closes a turbulent final chapter and reframes the group’s legacy around the music created by the original four members. The announcement follows more than a year of public conflict, legal action and a highly publicised onstage altercation that abruptly ended their 2024 reunion tour.

In a message shared across the band’s official channels, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins acknowledged their role in the events that followed the Boston show in September 2024. The trio admitted that decisions were made without consulting frontman Perry Farrell and that statements released at the time contained inaccuracies they now regret.

The statement makes clear that this reconciliation is not a reunion but a conclusion. The four musicians say they have come together “one last time” to resolve differences, ensuring that Jane’s Addiction is remembered for its artistic achievements rather than its final disputes.

The flashpoint occurred during Jane’s Addiction’s show in Boston, where tensions on stage escalated into a physical confrontation between Farrell and Navarro. The performance ended early and, within days, the US leg of the tour was cancelled.

Shortly after, Navarro, Avery and Perkins released a statement citing concerns about Farrell’s behaviour and mental health. That language became a source of deep division and would later underpin a series of legal claims between the band members.

In their latest statement, the trio addressed that period directly, saying the decision to halt the tour was made unilaterally and that references to Farrell’s mental health were inaccurate. They expressed regret for how those events were handled and for the impact on fans.

Farrell issued a separate statement alongside the band’s message, offering a renewed apology to audiences and his former bandmates. He acknowledged that he lost his temper on stage and failed to deliver the standard of performance fans deserved.

Jane’s Addiction, Farrell said, has been central to his life for decades. He reflected on the band’s influence on music and culture, and on his long held goal of delivering shows that felt honest and positive. The Boston performance, he admitted, fell short of that aim.

Farrell thanked fans around the world for their continued support, describing them as the constant force behind the band’s longevity. His words struck a conciliatory tone, aligning with the group’s desire to end their shared history with mutual respect rather than ongoing conflict.

In July, Navarro, Avery and Perkins filed a lawsuit seeking damages linked to cancelled tour dates and a planned album that never materialised. Farrell responded with a legal complaint of his own, alleging long term bullying and harassment.

While neither statement explicitly references the legal proceedings, the language suggests a willingness to step away from further confrontation. The emphasis throughout is on closure and on preserving the artistic legacy created between 1985 and the present day.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, Jane’s Addiction played a pivotal role in shaping American alternative rock. Their debut studio album, Nothing’s Shocking, released in 1988, challenged conventions with its fusion of post punk, metal and art rock. Its follow up, Ritual De Lo Habitual, arrived in 1990 and cemented the band’s reputation, driven by songs such as Been Caught Stealing.

Internal tensions and substance abuse issues led to their initial breakup in 1991, with Farrell’s co founded Lollapalooza festival effectively serving as a farewell tour. Despite this, Jane’s Addiction would reunite multiple times over the following decades, releasing Strays in 2003 and returning to the stage in various line ups.

Their 2024 reunion tour marked the first time the original quartet had performed together since 2010. It was intended as both a celebration and a new beginning, with new music and further plans underway before the Boston incident brought everything to a halt.

The final statement from Jane’s Addiction is explicit about what comes next. Each member will pursue separate musical and creative projects, with no expectation of future activity under the band’s name.

“Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts,” the statement reads, positioning the group as a completed body of work rather than an unfinished story. For fans, it offers a definitive ending, shaped not by speculation or courtrooms but by a shared acknowledgment of what the band achieved together.

