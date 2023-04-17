 Jane’s Addiction Kick Off First Two Australian Shows In Queensland - Noise11.com
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Jane’s Addiction Kick Off First Two Australian Shows In Queensland

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2023

in News

Jane’s Addiction are back touring Australia with The Smashing Pumpkins on The World Is A Vampire tour for 2023.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Perry Farrell and Eric Avery:

So far the two shows in Queensland haven’t featured any of the new songs Perry hinted in the Noise11.com interview but the band has juggled up the setlist on the first two nights.

Jane’s Addiction setlist April 15, Brisbane

Up the Beach (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Idiots Rule (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Jane Says (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

April 16, Bribie Island

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)
Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Idiots Rule (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Summertime Rolls (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)
Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)
Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
September 23 Named Bruce Springsteen Day In New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has designated September 23 Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.

2 mins ago
Gary Numan Plays His 1000th Show

Well hello Numan!. Gary Numan has performed his 1000th show.

53 mins ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3
Billy Joel Show Bumped Because of Ice Hockey Match

Billy Joel has had to postpone his Madison Square Garden concert on April 22 because of some Ice Hockey match.

1 day ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Joins Blondie To Perform ‘Rapture’ and ‘Backfired’ At Coachella

Chic legend Nile Rodgers was a surprise guest with Blondie at Coachella over the weekend.

1 day ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.

2 days ago
Violent Femmes
April 13 Declared Violent Femmes Day In Milwaukee

April 13 has been marked as Violent Femmes Day in Milwaukee to mark the 40th anniversary of Milwaukee’s own Violent Femmes.

2 days ago
Jeremy Oxley, Sunnyboys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Covers Sunnyboys For Mushroom’s 50th Anniversary

As the 50th anniversary of Mushroom Records continues to be celebrated, the latest in the Mushroom covers Mushroom series of songs is Paul Kelly’s take on Sunnyboys’ 1981 classic ‘Alone With You’.

3 days ago