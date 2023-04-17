Jane’s Addiction Kick Off First Two Australian Shows In Queensland - Noise11.com

Jane’s Addiction are back touring Australia with The Smashing Pumpkins on The World Is A Vampire tour for 2023.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Perry Farrell and Eric Avery:

So far the two shows in Queensland haven’t featured any of the new songs Perry hinted in the Noise11.com interview but the band has juggled up the setlist on the first two nights.

Jane’s Addiction setlist April 15, Brisbane

Up the Beach (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Idiots Rule (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Jane Says (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

April 16, Bribie Island

Stop! (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Whores (from Jane’s Addiction, 1987)

Ain’t No Right (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Idiots Rule (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ted, Just Admit It… (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Summertime Rolls (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Ocean Size (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Mountain Song (from Nothing’s Shocking, 1988)

Three Days (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

Been Caught Stealing (from Ritual de lo Habitual, 1990)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023

SET TIMES

Tuesday, April 18: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES SOLD OUT

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake

5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling

5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling

7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction

8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC

3.00pm Doors

3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC

2.00pm Doors

3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake

3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook

4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling

5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES

4.00pm Doors

4.15 – 4.35pm Soda

4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake

5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling

5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling

7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT

5.40pm Doors

6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling

6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers

7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling

7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction

9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES

3.30pm Doors

4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling

4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake

5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling

5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling

7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction

8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

12.00pm Doors

12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio

1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake

1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling

2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook

3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling

3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers

4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling

5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction

6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

