Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With - Noise11.com

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

Bezos announced the prize on Friday with Bezos saying Dolly “Leads with her heart”. He added she “will put the $100 million to great use helping so many people”.

“Did you say $100m? When people are in a position to help they should help and I will put the money where my heart is. I am going to do my best to do good things with this money”.

We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

Jeff Bezos is the world’s fourth richest person with an estimated fortune of $114 billion ($Au170B).

