 Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2022

in News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

Bezos announced the prize on Friday with Bezos saying Dolly “Leads with her heart”. He added she “will put the $100 million to great use helping so many people”.

“Did you say $100m? When people are in a position to help they should help and I will put the money where my heart is. I am going to do my best to do good things with this money”.

Jeff Bezos is the world’s fourth richest person with an estimated fortune of $114 billion ($Au170B).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Levene Violent Opposition
Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

3 days ago
Boomtown Rats
Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72

Garry Roberts, a founding member of The Boomtown rats, has died at age 72.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney The 7 inch singles
Paul McCartney To Release 159 Track Singles Box

The 7-inch singles of Paul McCartney including b-sides have been compiled for a new collection coming in December.

4 days ago
Peter Gabriel, Noise11, Photo
Peter Gabriel To Perform His First Shows Since 2014 in 2023

Peter Gabriel is going back on tour in 2023 with his ‘i/o’ tour also featuring new music from a new album called ‘i/o’.

5 days ago
Nazareth, Photo, Noise11
Dan McCafferty of Nazareth Dies Aged 76

Dan McCafferty, the lead singer of Nazareth, has died at the age of 76.

5 days ago
Andrew Farriss and his APRA AMCOS award
Andrew Farriss To Open For Don McLean In Australia

Andrew Farriss of INXS will be Don McLean’s special guest opening act on Don’s American Pie 50th anniversary Australia and New Zealand tour for 2023.

6 days ago