Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Their Final Tour - Noise11.com

Jeff Lynne photo from Jefflynneselo website

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Their Final Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2024

in News

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Lynne solo outing of his Electric Light Orchestra songs, has announced a final farewell tour.

At this stage it is a USA only tour. No Australian dates have been announced. Lynne only ever toured Australia twice with ELO in 1975 and 1978. ELO without Lynne toured Australia in 1998 as Electric Light Orchestra Part II. Part II featured co-founder Bev Bevan, former ELO bass player Kelly Groucutt and violin player Mik Kaminski.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bev Bevan:

Here is what Electric Light Orchestra performed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne in 1978:

Fire on High (from Face The Music, 1975)
Night in the City (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Eldorado Overture (from Eldorado, 1974)
Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)
Cello Solo
Tightrope (from A New World Record, 1976)
Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)
Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)
Violin Solo
Strange Magic (from Face The Music, 1975)
Showdown (from On The Third Day, 1973)
Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Evil Woman (from Face The Music, 1975)
Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)
Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)
Ma-Ma-Ma Belle (from On The Third Day, 1973)
Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry cover) (from ELO 2, 1973)

This was the last full concert Jeff Lynne’s ELO did from 1 August 2019 in Pittsburgh:

Standin’ in the Rain (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Evil Woman (from Face The Music, 1975)
All Over the World (from Xanadu soundtrack, 1980)
Showdown (from On The Third Day, 1973)
Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)
When I Was a Boy (from Alone In In Universe, 2015)
Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)
Handle With Care (The Traveling Wilburys cover) (with Dhani Harrison)
Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)
Last Train to London (from Discovery, 1979)
Eldorado Overture (from Eldorado, 1974)
Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)
10538 Overture (from The Electric Light Orchestra, 1971)
Shine a Little Love (from Discovery, 1979)
Wild West Hero (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)
Don’t Bring Me Down (from Discovery, 1979)
Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)
Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Encore:
Roll Over Beethoven (Chuck Berry cover) (from ELO 2, 1973)

Jeff Lynne’s ELO farewell tour dates:

• 24th August 2024 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
• 27th August 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
• 28th August 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
• 30th August 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
• 1st September 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
• 6th September 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
• 7th September 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
• 9th September 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
• 10th September 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
• 13th September 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
• 14th September 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
• 16th September 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
• 20th September 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
• 23rd September 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
• 25th September 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
• 27th September 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
• 30th September 2024 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
• 2nd October 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
• 9th October 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
• 11th October 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
• 12th October 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
• 15th October 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
• 16th October 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
• 18th October 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
• 21st October 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
• 23rd October 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
• 25th October 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

