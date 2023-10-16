Jeff Lynne’s ELO To Play First Show Since 2019 In San Diego In November - Noise11.com

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will perform a one-off show in San Diego, California in November for VetsAid. It will be Lynne’s first show since 2019.

VetsAid on 12 November 2023 in Sa Diego’s North Island Amphitheatre will also feature performances from Joe Walsh, Stephen Stills, The Flaming Lips, The War On Drugs and Lucius.

The last ELO show was 7 November 2019 in London and last US show was 1 August 2019 in Pittsburgh.

Jeff Lynne has not performed in Australia with Electric Light Orchestra since 1978 on the ‘Out of the Blue’ although Bev Bevan’s Electric Light Orchestra Part II performed in Australia in 1995 and 1998 without Lynne. The only other time ELO toured Australia was in 1975 for the ‘Face The Music’ tour.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 1 August 2019 in Pittsburgh was:

Standin’ in the Rain (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Evil Woman (from Face the Music, 1975)

All Over the World (from Xanadu, 1980)

Showdown (from On the Third Day, 1973)

Do Ya (from A New World Record, 1976)

When I Was a Boy (from Alone In The Universe, 2015)

Livin’ Thing (from A New World Record, 1976)

Handle With Care (from The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1, 1988)

Rockaria! (from A New World Record, 1976)

Last Train to London (from Discovery, 1979)

Eldorado Overture (from Eldorado, 1974)

Can’t Get It Out of My Head (from Eldorado, 1974)

10538 Overture (from the electric Light Orchestra, 1971)

Shine a Little Love (from Discovery, 1979)

Wild West Hero (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Sweet Talkin’ Woman (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Telephone Line (from A New World Record, 1976)

Don’t Bring Me Down (from Discovery, 1979)

Turn to Stone (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Mr. Blue Sky (from Out of the Blue, 1977)

Encore:

Roll Over Beethoven (from Electric Light Orchestra 2, 1973)

