Jennifer Finch To Miss L7 Farewell Tour After Brain Cancer Diagnosis - Noise11 Music News

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, forcing her to withdraw from the band’s upcoming farewell tour while she undergoes treatment. Friends, family and bandmates have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of her ongoing medical care and rehabilitation.

by Paul Cashmere

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch will not take part in the band’s 2026 North American farewell tour after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The band confirmed that Finch is undergoing treatment following multiple surgeries and has developed significant physical limitations, prompting the launch of a GoFundMe campaign to assist with mounting medical and rehabilitation costs.

The announcement marks a significant moment for one of alternative rock’s most influential bands. L7’s “Last Hurrah Tour” had been planned with all four longstanding members involved and was intended to serve as the first leg of the group’s final world tour. Finch’s diagnosis has changed those plans, although the bassist has personally asked her bandmates to continue with the concerts in her absence.

In a statement, L7 vocalist and guitarist Donita Sparks said the band remains focused on supporting Finch during her treatment.

“We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead,” Sparks said.

“Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

According to the band, Finch’s illness initially appeared treatable through radiation therapy, but unexpected complications required multiple surgeries. Those procedures have left her requiring extensive ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home assistance.

The band’s immediate priority has become raising awareness of the fundraising campaign established by Finch’s friends, collaborators and family to help meet the substantial costs associated with her treatment and recovery.

Although Finch will not perform on the U.S. dates beginning in October, L7 will proceed with the tour at her request. Japanese musician Tsuzumi Okai, who previously toured as bassist for Limp Bizkit in 2018, will join the band for the North American concerts.

Finch has been central to L7’s history across two separate eras with the group. After joining the Los Angeles band in 1986, she played through its commercial breakthrough years, contributing to the albums L7 (1988), Smell The Magic (1990), Bricks Are Heavy (1992) and Hungry For Stink (1994). She also wrote several songs recorded during that period, including “(Right On) Thru”, “Everglade”, “One More Thing” and “Shirley”.

She departed the band in 1996, later explaining in the documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead that health concerns, financial pressures and personal loss all contributed to her decision. During L7’s hiatus she fronted OtherStarPeople and later formed The Shocker, while also remaining active as a photographer, designer and producer.

Long before joining L7, Finch had documented Los Angeles’ emerging punk scene through photography after receiving a camera from her adoptive father as a teenager. Her collection, 14 and Shooting, featured intimate photographs of artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Religion, Red Kross and The Cramps, and was later exhibited at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

L7 reunited in 2014 with its classic line-up of Finch, Donita Sparks, Suzi Gardner and Dee Plakas after more than a decade apart. The reunion led to extensive international touring, the acclaimed documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead in 2016 and the band’s first studio album in two decades, Scatter The Rats, released through Joan Jett’s Blackheart Records in 2019. Finch contributed the song “Garbage Truck” to that album.

Across four decades, L7 became one of the defining acts of American alternative rock, blending punk, grunge and heavy rock while building a reputation for outspoken political and social commentary. Their catalogue includes Bricks Are Heavy, which produced the Alternative Airplay hit “Pretend We’re Dead”, and Hungry For Stink, featuring the single “Andres”. Their music also reached wider audiences through film soundtracks including Natural Born Killers, Pet Sematary 2 and Tank Girl.

The farewell tour, first announced earlier this year, now takes on added emotional significance as fans prepare to celebrate the band’s legacy while supporting one of its founding creative forces through a serious health battle. For now, L7 says its focus remains on Finch’s recovery while honouring her wish for the final tour to continue.

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