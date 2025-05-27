 Jennifer Lopez Is Heading To Vegas - Noise11.com
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas

Jennifer Lopez Is Heading To Vegas

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2025

in News

Jennifer Lopez has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

JLo is returning to Las Vegas with ‘Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas’, which opens on December 30, 2025, with further dates on, December 31, January 2 and January 3, 2026. A further eight dates will take place in March 2026.

Announcing the news as she hosted the American Music Awards (AMAs) at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday (26.05.25), she posted to Instagram: “We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.”

J.Lo previously played 120 shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino between 2016 and 2018.

The ‘Jennifer Lopez: All I Have’ concerts made the superstar more than $100 million.

Meanwhile, JLo recently reflected on how “proud” she is of her dazzling career.

Lopez told People ahead of the AMAs hosting gig: “Everything feels like I just did it.

“I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards.

“So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that.”

music-news.com

