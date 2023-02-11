 Jesse Wood Leaves Reef - Noise11.com
Jesse Wood of Reef

Jesse Wood of Reef in his Noise11 interview

Jesse Wood Leaves Reef

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2023

in News

Reef guitarist Jesse Wood has left the band.

Wood, the son of The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, joined Reef in April 2014. He is the guitarist on Reef’s 2018 ‘Revelation’ and 2022 ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’.

Jesse was also a member of his dad’s touring band The Ronnie Wood Band in 2001 and 2002.

Reef announced, “Our good pal Jeff (ed. We assume Jeff is a typo) is moving on from Reef, a sad day for us but what bloody good time we’ve had over the last 9 years.
Thank you @jessejameswood for your energy, the love, the laughs and the music. You’re a legend, keep on rocking matey

