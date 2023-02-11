Jesse Wood Leaves Reef - Noise11.com

Reef guitarist Jesse Wood has left the band.

Wood, the son of The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, joined Reef in April 2014. He is the guitarist on Reef’s 2018 ‘Revelation’ and 2022 ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’.

Jesse was also a member of his dad’s touring band The Ronnie Wood Band in 2001 and 2002.

Reef announced, “Our good pal Jeff (ed. We assume Jeff is a typo) is moving on from Reef, a sad day for us but what bloody good time we’ve had over the last 9 years.

Thank you @jessejameswood for your energy, the love, the laughs and the music. You’re a legend, keep on rocking matey

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

