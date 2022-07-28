 Jessie J Accuses BRIT Awards of Snubbing Her For 10 Years - Noise11.com
Jessie J Accuses BRIT Awards of Snubbing Her For 10 Years

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2022

in News

Jessie J has reportedly accused Brit Awards bosses of snubbing her for 10 years.

Jessie J is also said to have accused record label bosses of forcing her to lose her individuality so they could make her famous.

She hit out during a sell-out performance in London, according to The Sun.

The publication said she started her rants by urging the crowd not to sing while she was performing as it would make her sound bad on videos that end up online.

Jessie reportedly said: “If you know you can’t sing, no matter what you’ve been told at the family barbecue, keep it low.

“These iPhones are on another level now. It will pick your shit version of ‘Flashlight’ and it will be your voice and my face. I don’t deserve it.”

In a dig at Brit Award bosses, Jessie – who won the Critics’ Choice award in 2011 – added: “I haven’t even been invited to the Brit Awards for 10 years — don’t make it any harder for me than it is.”

Jessie was also said to have admitted she has struggled with life in the spotlight and feels uncomfortable meeting fans.

In between performing her biggest hits she reportedly told a crowd at Koko, Camden: “I feel like people understand me more than they did ten years ago. It wasn’t easy to write songs about things like being in the club or boys. It isn’t who I am.

“Everybody wanted me to write those songs. I was in LA by myself and I remember looking in the mirror and being obsessed with being perfect. I felt like I had to be who people wanted to be accepted.

“I put on a bikini and dry humped a horse in ‘Price Tag’. It was weird. I just felt like I lost myself in Hollywood. I don’t get excited with people screaming my name, trying to get my attention. I don’t need it. It weirds me out when people scream at me. It actually makes me anxious. I’m not afraid to say it any more.”

She was also quoted saying her body was changing.

Gesturing to her catsuit, Jessie, whose exes include Channing Tatum is said to have added: “And being 34 in this outfit is different now.

“When I talk to my parents after a gig I take it off. This whole celebrity thing is so weird to me and how people are even more obsessed with how I look than I am.

“I have gained weight and I’ve not been to the gym in ages, but honestly, I feel great. I’m not 17 any more and I want to make a baby and I am trying to do that and my body is changing shape.”

