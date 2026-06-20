 Jethro Tull's ‘M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull' Returns As Half-Speed Remastered Vinyl Release - Noise11 Music News
Jethro Tull MU The Best Of

Jethro Tull MU The Best Of

Jethro Tull’s ‘M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull’ Returns As Half-Speed Remastered Vinyl Release

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2026

in News,Reviews

Jethro Tull’s landmark 1976 compilation album M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull is set for a return on 31 July 2026 as a limited-edition half-speed remastered vinyl release. The album, overseen by band leader Ian Anderson and mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, forms part of Warner Music’s Spirit Of ’76 campaign, a series celebrating influential recordings originally released during 1976.

The reissue shines a spotlight on an album that played a significant role in introducing Jethro Tull’s music to a broader audience. Released at a time when compilation albums were becoming increasingly important commercial and catalogue tools, M.U. assembled some of the group’s most recognisable recordings from the period between 1969 and 1975.

For fans and collectors, the release arrives amid a continuing resurgence in premium vinyl editions and archival reissues. Half-speed mastering has become a preferred format for many heritage artists because the process can deliver greater detail and clarity from original source recordings. In this case, the new edition has been cut directly from the source master tapes by Abbey Road engineer Miles Showell, with Anderson overseeing the project.

Originally issued in January 1976, M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull became the first true greatest hits package in the band’s catalogue. While the earlier Living In The Past collection from 1972 primarily gathered non-album tracks and singles, M.U. focused on songs drawn from the group’s studio albums, creating a concise overview of one of progressive rock’s most commercially successful acts.

The collection includes signature recordings such as Teacher, Aqualung, Locomotive Breath, Living In The Past and Bungle In The Jungle. It also features Rainbow Blues, a non-album track that was previously unavailable when the compilation first appeared.

The title itself carries historical significance. “M.U.” stands for Musician’s Union, a reference to the various line-ups represented across the compilation. The album draws material from several eras of Jethro Tull, reflecting the contributions of musicians including Martin Barre, John Evan, Glenn Cornick, Jeffrey Hammond, Clive Bunker and Barriemore Barlow alongside Anderson.

Production on the original recordings was handled by Ian Anderson and Terry Ellis, with orchestrations arranged and conducted by Dee Palmer. The songs were recorded across several studios including Morgan Studios and Island Studios in London, as well as Vantone Studio in New Jersey.

Commercially, the album performed strongly on release. It achieved Platinum certification in the United States and Gold certification in the United Kingdom. It also charted internationally, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 in the United States and appearing in album charts across Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK.

The reissue also forms part of a wider industry initiative. Warner Music’s Spirit Of ’76 campaign launches on 17 July and will roll out a series of vinyl reissues from albums originally released during 1976. Across 23 titles, the campaign spans a diverse cross-section of music from the year, featuring artists including Bootsy Collins, Black Sabbath, ZZ Top, Ramones and Linda Ronstadt.

As with all titles in the Spirit Of ’76 series, the new edition of M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull will be available exclusively through independent record stores. The release preserves the original artwork while presenting the music in a newly remastered format aimed at collectors and audiophiles.

Fifty years after its original release, M.U. remains one of the most accessible entry points into the Jethro Tull catalogue. For newer listeners, it offers a concise overview of the band’s formative years. For long-time fans, the half-speed remaster provides an opportunity to revisit a compilation that helped define the group’s legacy during the peak years of classic rock.

Track Listing

Side One
Teacher
Aqualung
Thick As A Brick Edit #1
Bungle In The Jungle
Locomotive Breath

Side Two
Fat Man
Living In The Past
A Passion Play Edit #8
Skating Away (On The Thin Ice Of The New Day)
Rainbow Blues
Nothing Is Easy

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