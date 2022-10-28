 Jimmy Barnes Is Heading Sydney’s One Electric Day This Weekend - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes Is Heading Sydney’s One Electric Day This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The One Electric Day extra featuring Jimmy Barnes is on this weekend in Sydney.

The Red Hot Summer event this Sunday features Jimmy, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

Jimmy performed at the NRL Grand Final on 2 October and at the Mundi Mundi Bash in August. He has also toured the Soul Deep 30 tour in 2022 with still more to come. Jimmy’s Christmas Album Blue Christmas is also on the way for 2022.

Red Hot Summer times for 30 October 2022 at Cockatoo Island Sydney are:
12:30pm Gates Open
1:00pm Southern Sons
2:10pm The Screaming Jets
3:20pm Baby Animals
4:30pm The Living End
6:00pm Jimmy Barnes

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Farnan Home
Peter Farnan Premieres Second Video From Home

Boom Crash Opera’s Peter Farnan has revealed a second glimpse of his solo album ‘Home’ with another new song ‘When Your Parents Go’.

12 hours ago
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
Twilight At Taronga 2023 Season To Benefit Litter Free Oceans

Australia’s top shelf talent will perform at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo for the Twilight At Taronga 2023 season with the Little Free Oceans campaign getting a financial boost from the events.

12 hours ago
Slipknot
Slipknot To Present Knotfest In Australia

Slipknot will present the Knotfest music festival in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2023.

2 days ago
James Reyne Hammered Head
James Reyne Has A Whisky Supporting the Great Barrier Reef

James Reyne has launched his own whisky brand Hammered Head Whisky with proceeds going to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

2 days ago
Dark Side of the Moon 50th
Australian Artists Pay Tribute To Dark Side Of The Moon’s 50th Anniversary

Roger Mason, James Ryan, Stu Thomas and James Lewis Fox will get together with an orchestra, 20 voice choir and 10 piece brass section to honor the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic Dark Side on the Moon in March 2023.

2 days ago
Tim Rogers Tines of Stars
Tim Rogers Resurrects The Twin Set For A Debut Album Bookend

Tim Rogers first solo album ‘What Rhymes with Cars and Girls’ was released in 1999 as Tim Rogers & The Twin Set. Now 23 years later, he has created the bookend ‘Tines of Stars Unfurled’.

3 days ago
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo
The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

4 days ago