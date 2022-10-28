Jimmy Barnes Is Heading Sydney’s One Electric Day This Weekend - Noise11.com

The One Electric Day extra featuring Jimmy Barnes is on this weekend in Sydney.

The Red Hot Summer event this Sunday features Jimmy, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

Jimmy performed at the NRL Grand Final on 2 October and at the Mundi Mundi Bash in August. He has also toured the Soul Deep 30 tour in 2022 with still more to come. Jimmy’s Christmas Album Blue Christmas is also on the way for 2022.

Red Hot Summer times for 30 October 2022 at Cockatoo Island Sydney are:

12:30pm Gates Open

1:00pm Southern Sons

2:10pm The Screaming Jets

3:20pm Baby Animals

4:30pm The Living End

6:00pm Jimmy Barnes

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

