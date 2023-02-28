Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestorming - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has dropped more info on his upcoming “supergroup” collaboration Barnestorming.

Jimmy and The Living End’s Chris Cheney performed Johnny Burnette’s ‘Sweet Love On My Mind’ on the first RockWiz of 2023.

‘Sweet Love On My Mind’ was written by Wayne Walker and first released by Johnny Burnette and the Rock ‘n Roll Trio in 1956.

Jimmy said that Barnestormers is himself, Chris and Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats and Jools Holland. He also let slip that another song they have recorded is ‘The Wild One’ (aka ‘Real Wild Child’), written by Australian Rock and Roll legend Johnny O’Keefe and later recorded by Iggy Pop.

Jimmy Barnes wrote Cold Chisel’s rockabilly classic ‘Rising Sun’ from the 1980 ‘East’ album and regularly revisits the era.

The Stray Cats rejuvenated the genre in the 1980s, then The Living End owned it in the 90s, after inspiration from The Stray Cats when they blended Rockabilly and Punk.

Details of a Barnestorming album will be revealed soon.

