 Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestorming - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros OGorman

Jimmy Barnes photo by Ros OGorman

Jimmy Barnes Reveals More Details Of His Supergroup Barnestorming

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2023

in News

Jimmy Barnes has dropped more info on his upcoming “supergroup” collaboration Barnestorming.

Jimmy and The Living End’s Chris Cheney performed Johnny Burnette’s ‘Sweet Love On My Mind’ on the first RockWiz of 2023.

‘Sweet Love On My Mind’ was written by Wayne Walker and first released by Johnny Burnette and the Rock ‘n Roll Trio in 1956.

Jimmy said that Barnestormers is himself, Chris and Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats and Jools Holland. He also let slip that another song they have recorded is ‘The Wild One’ (aka ‘Real Wild Child’), written by Australian Rock and Roll legend Johnny O’Keefe and later recorded by Iggy Pop.

Jimmy Barnes wrote Cold Chisel’s rockabilly classic ‘Rising Sun’ from the 1980 ‘East’ album and regularly revisits the era.

The Stray Cats rejuvenated the genre in the 1980s, then The Living End owned it in the 90s, after inspiration from The Stray Cats when they blended Rockabilly and Punk.

Details of a Barnestorming album will be revealed soon.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zucchero
Zucchero Tour To Final Reach Australia After Three Year Delay

The New Zealand and Australia tour for Italian superstar Zucchero will finally happen after a three year delay in April.

39 mins ago
Stewart Copeland Police Diaries
Stewart Copeland To Release ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’

The Police drummer and co-founder Stewart Copeland has announced the upcoming release of ‘Stewart Copeland’s Police Diaries’.

2 hours ago
Wu-Tang Clan photo from Live Nation
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Announce Australian Dates

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will play Australian dates in May.

10 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Pays Tribute To Her Late Brother Anthony Ciccone

Madonna has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone.

11 hours ago
David Bowie by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Set For ABBA Voyage Style Production

David Bowie could be the focus of a new ABBA Voyage-style virtual reality show.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna’s Brother Anthony Dies At Age 66

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone has died at the age of 66.

2 days ago
Olivia Newton-John Memorial photo by Noise11
Dame Olivia Newton-John Memorial To Stream Until March 5

The State Memorial Service for Dame Olivia Newton-John will stream in full and for free on the Victoria Government’s website until March 5, 2023.

2 days ago