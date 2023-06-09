Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Have New Music for 2023 - Noise11.com

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have slipped out six new songs with the ‘Mindsets’ EP.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts had the acoustic album ‘Changeup’ in 2022. ‘Mindsets’ is a little bit country and a lot Rock ‘n Roll.

“The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world. These songs reflect the various ‘mindsets’ needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute. It’s a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head,” says Jett. “The Blackhearts and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs. Dougie Needles, our guitar player, created great songs from which we built out the EP.”

MINDSETS TRACKLIST

1. If You’re Blue*

2. Whiskey Goes Good**

3. Shooting Into Space*

4. Rearview Mirror*

5. Before the Dawn*

6. (Make the Music Go) Boom

**Written by Joan Jett and Dougie Needles

**Written by Dougie Needles

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts featured three of the six new song at their show in Philadelphia this week.

Setlist 7 June 2023, Philadelphia

Shooting Into Space (from Mindsets EP, 2023)

Cherry Bomb (from The Runaways, 1976)

Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) (from Bad Reputation, 1980)

You Drive Me Wild (from The Runaways, 1976)

(Make the Music Go) Boom (from Mindsets EP, 2023)

Fake Friends (from Album, 1983)

Everyday People (from Album, 1983)

If You’re Blue (from Mindsets EP, 2023)

Fresh Start (from Changeup, 2022)

I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (from I Love Rock & Roll, 1981)

Crimson & Clover (from I Love Rock & Roll, 1981)

I Hate Myself for Loving You (from Up Your Alley, 1988)

Bad Reputation (from Bad Reputation, 1980)

Whiskey Goes Good (from Mindsets EP, 2023)

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

