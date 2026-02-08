Joe Bonamassa Releases Landmark B.B. King Tribute Album - Noise11.com

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 Brings Together 40+ Artists in a 32-Track Celebration, Curated by Joe Bonamassa

by Paul Cashmere

Joe Bonamassa has honoured one of the most towering figures in blues with the release of B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, a sprawling 32-song tribute celebrating what would have been B.B. King’s 100th birthday. Featuring more than 40 guest artists and released via Bonamassa’s KTBA Records, the album spans blues, rock, soul, and beyond, reflecting King’s enduring influence on generations of musicians.

The project grew from a simple realisation, Bonamassa says: “What we figured out was that nobody was really doing a tribute record to him. It wasn’t really on anyone’s radar. So in January of 2025, we decided to start the B.B. King Blues Summit 100 album.” Over the following months, he curated, produced, and recorded the project alongside co-producer Josh Smith, ensuring each track honoured the spirit of King’s music while allowing participating artists to bring their own interpretations.

At the centre of the release is the long-anticipated version of The Thrill Is Gone, featuring Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan. One of the most iconic songs in blues history, the track was approached with meticulous care. “For Eric Clapton and Chaka Khan doing The Thrill Is Gone, we used real strings, real horns. The budget was whatever it cost, because you only get one chance to do this correctly. And I think we nailed it,” Bonamassa explains.

The album’s production philosophy emphasises authenticity and collaboration. Rather than a conventional compilation, core tracks were recorded first, with artists invited to contribute to songs that held personal meaning. “We weren’t making sound-alikes,” Bonamassa says, “We played it in the spirit of B.B. King, but we did our own versions.” With over 50 musicians across 32 songs, the result is both expansive and cohesive, representing one of the largest gatherings of blues talent in decades.

The album features a roster that spans the intergenerational spectrum of blues music, including Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo’, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, George Benson, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Marcus King, Warren Haynes, Dion, Larkin Poe, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Bobby Rush, Michael McDonald, Slash, Aloe Blacc, and Trombone Shorty. Bonamassa intentionally balanced iconic performers with emerging voices, creating a collection that feels both celebratory and forward-looking.

Bonamassa’s connection to King began early. Invited on tour at age 12, the mentorship shaped his understanding of musicianship, generosity, and responsibility within the blues community. That relationship underpins Blues Summit 100, guiding everything from artist selection to production decisions, and helping ensure the album reflects King’s legacy in both spirit and execution.

The release was rolled out gradually, beginning on King’s centennial in September 2025, allowing individual performances to shine before revealing the full album. It has drawn attention across national media and has been lauded for its scale, ambition, and reverence. Proceeds support the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, ensuring the blues continue to thrive through education, preservation, and direct support for musicians.

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 is available now digitally, as a double CD, and as a 180-gram triple LP vinyl edition. Bonamassa will bring the spirit of the album to stages throughout 2026, featuring select collaborators and tributes woven into live performances.

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Full Tracklist

Disc 1:

Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Don’t Answer The Door feat. Marcus King

To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks

Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt

Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy

When It All Comes Down (I’ll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray

When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy

The Thrill Is Gone feat. Chaka Khan & Eric Clapton

Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan

Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush

Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton

Don’t You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe

I’ll Survive feat. Keb’ Mo’

Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales

There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson

Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.

Disc 2:

How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes

You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain

Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville

Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers

Ain’t Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford

Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor

Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion

Three O’Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard

Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck

It’s My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson

Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell

Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth

So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc

When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea

Playin’ With My Friends

Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk Fletcher

U.S. Spring Tour 2026

February 21, South Bend, IN, The Morris Performing Arts Center

February 23, Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theatre

February 25, Madison, WI, Overture Center for the Arts

February 27, Peoria, IL, Prairie Home Alliance Theater

February 28, Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

March 2, Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 4, Springfield, MA, Springfield Symphony Hall

March 6, Westbury, NY, Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

March 7, Pittsburgh, PA, Benedum Center

March 8, Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 10, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

March 11, Virginia Beach, VA, Sandler Center

March 13, Durham, NC, DPAC

March 14, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 17, Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 19, Huntsville, AL, VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 20, Macon, GA, Atrium Health Amphitheater w/ special guest Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

March 21, Clearwater, FL, The BayCare Sound w/ special guest Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

March 25-29, Miami, FL, Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XI

April 10-12, Miramar Beach, FL, Sound Wave Beach Weekend

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)