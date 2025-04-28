 Joe Cocker, The White Stripes To Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Bad Company

Joe Cocker, The White Stripes To Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2025

News

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2025. This years inductees are:

• Bad Company
• Chubby Checker
• Joe Cocker
• Cyndi Lauper
• Outkast
• Soundgarden
• The White Stripes
• Salt N Pepa
• Warren Zevon

The eligibility for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is 25 years after the release of an artist’s first record. Effectively that means artists who first released in 1999 were eligible for this year.

The White Stripes first album was released on June 15, 1999. They just scrape in.

Outkast released their first album in 1994. They have been eligible for the past 5 years.

Chubby Checker’s first single ‘The Class’ was released in 1959. If he was treated equally to The White Stripes he would have been eligible 40 years ago.

