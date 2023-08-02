 Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’ - Noise11.com
Paul Rodgers photo supplied

Paul Rodgers photo supplied

Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2023

in News

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free, formerly of Bad Company, formerly of The Firm (with Jimmy Page) and formerly of Queen + Paul Rodgers, has a new solo song ‘Take Love’.

‘Take Love’ is from the upcoming ‘Midnight Rose’ album which is being released on the legendary Sun Records (Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis). “They introduced me to musicians Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Elvis Presley and many others who set me on my musical adventures,” Rodgers has said of Sun.

Paul Rodgers released his last album ‘Free Spirit’ in 2018. Between 1969 and 1973 there were six Free albums.

Rodgers co-founded and fronted Bad Company for six albums from ‘Bad Company’ (1974) to ‘Rough Diamonds’ (1982). He had two albums with Jimmy Page as The Firm in 1985 and 1986. There was The Law with Kenney Jones of The Faces and The Who in 1991 and Queen’s only studio album without Freddie Mercury on vocals, ‘The Cosmos Rocks’ in 2008.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Brian Mannix WWRY We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024

Queen and Adam Lambert are returning to Japan in February 2024 for their first shows their since 2020.

12 hours ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

20 hours ago
Kite On A String the Bobby Kimball story
Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Australian Dates For Got Back Unveiled

Frontier Touring have officially announced dates for the Paul McCartney Got Back tour in Australia.

2 days ago
Beatles Red and Blue albums
Expanded Beatles Red and Blue Albums Expected To Be The Next Official Reissue

Beatles fans are on standby for the announcement of an expanded ‘1962-1966’ (The Red Album) and ‘1967-1970’ (The Blue Album).

2 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Frontier Touring Drop Another Paul McCartney Tour Hint

Frontier Touring have posted another Paul McCartney tour hint on their socials with a photo of a building in Melbourne stating ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’.

2 days ago
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
US Senate Declares Tony Bennett Day

The United States Senate has declared 3 August as Tony Bennett Day.

3 days ago