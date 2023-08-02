Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’ - Noise11.com

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free, formerly of Bad Company, formerly of The Firm (with Jimmy Page) and formerly of Queen + Paul Rodgers, has a new solo song ‘Take Love’.

‘Take Love’ is from the upcoming ‘Midnight Rose’ album which is being released on the legendary Sun Records (Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis). “They introduced me to musicians Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, Elvis Presley and many others who set me on my musical adventures,” Rodgers has said of Sun.

Paul Rodgers released his last album ‘Free Spirit’ in 2018. Between 1969 and 1973 there were six Free albums.

Rodgers co-founded and fronted Bad Company for six albums from ‘Bad Company’ (1974) to ‘Rough Diamonds’ (1982). He had two albums with Jimmy Page as The Firm in 1985 and 1986. There was The Law with Kenney Jones of The Faces and The Who in 1991 and Queen’s only studio album without Freddie Mercury on vocals, ‘The Cosmos Rocks’ in 2008.

