 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner File for Divorce - Noise11.com
Joe Jonas, music news, noise11.com

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner File for Divorce

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2023

in News

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

After days of rumours suggesting their marriage was on the rocks, the Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his union to the Game of Thrones star in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Tuesday.

According to the petition, obtained by TODAY.com, Jonas stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Joe and Sophie share two daughters; three-year-old Willa and another girl, whose name has not been publicly disclosed since her arrival in July 2022. However, he listed her initials as “D.J.” in the document.

In the petition, Joe stated that the children have been living with him in Miami, where the family resided, and other locations throughout the U.S. while he is on tour with his brothers. He wrote that it “is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”.

According to DailyMail.com, Jonas “respectfully requests” that he and Turner “establish a parenting plan” and a “timesharing schedule”. He listed their Miami home as the children’s primary residence.

The document also stated that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place before they tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 followed by a bigger ceremony in France the following month.

Jonas also indicated that he has no intention of requesting child support from his former spouse, writing, “Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children.”

The split rumours began circulating on Sunday. However, Jonas continued to wear his wedding band onstage and on social media and even posted a photo on Monday in which he clearly showed off his ring, seemingly silencing the speculation.

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Leaves Blind-182 Tour For Urgent Family Matter

Travis Barker has rushed home from his Blink-182 tour due to an "urgent family matter".

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Is Heading To Cinemas

Taylor Swift has announced that a concert film of her Eras Tour will hit movie theatres in October.

5 days ago
David Draiman of Disturbed photo by Tim Cashmere, music news, noise11.com
Disturbed Given Key To The City of Tinley Park, Chicago

The members of Disturbed in their hometown on Tinley Park, Chicago with the Key to the City.

6 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Made Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara

Beyoncé is set to be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.

7 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Show Due To Excessive Heat

50 Cent has been forced to postpone his Phoenix show due to extreme heat.

7 days ago
Brandon Flowers Photo © 2022 Chris Phelps www.chrisphelps.com Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022 Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia 12.13.22.
Brandon Flowers “In A Crisis” With The Killers

Brandon Flowers is "in a crisis" over his music identity.

August 26, 2023
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Timberland, Timberlake and Furtado Have A New Collaboration

Timbaland has revealed the release date for his collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

August 25, 2023