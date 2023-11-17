Joel Creasy Joins The Rocky Horror Show Cast for 2024 - Noise11.com

Comedian Joel Creasy will be putting on the fishnets when he joins the cast of The Rocky Horror Show as the Narrator for the Melbourne residency of the show.

“I am so excited to be joining The Rocky Horror Show as the Narrator – joining an illustrious and slightly chaotic list of Rocky Horror Narrators – from Gretel Killeen to Bert Newton, Derryn Hinch to my darling Myf Warhurst I fit right in! I’ll see you at the show in Melbourne. It’s just a jump to the left, after all! “said Joel in a statement.

Myf Warhurst will pick play the role for the Newcastle show. A Sydney Narrator is still to be announced.

The Rocky Horror Show will once again feature Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter.

Dates are:

Newcastle – Civic Theatre From 12 January With Narrator Myf Warhurst

Melbourne – Athenaeum Theatre From 9 February With Narrator Joel Creasey

Sydney – Theatre Royal Sydney From 31 March

