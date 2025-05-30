 John Fogerty Does ‘Taylor’s Versions’ Of His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs - Noise11.com

John Fogerty Does ‘Taylor’s Versions’ Of His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2025

in News

John Fogerty has done a Taylor Swift, re-recording his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue to mark the return of his copyright and 80th birthday.

Fogerty turned 80 this week on 28 May and celebrated the milestone with a concert in New York at the Beacon Theatre.

The setlist was:

Proud Mary (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Up Around the Bend (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Green River (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River, 1969)
Born on the Bayou (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Who’ll Stop the Rain (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Lookin’ Out My Back Door (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Rock and Roll Girls (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Centerfield, 1985)
Effigy (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Joy of My Life (from John’s Blue Moon Swamp, 1997)
Mystic Highway (from John’s Wrote A Song For Everyone, 2013)
Fight Fire (pre-CCR The Golliwogs song)
It Came Out of the Sky (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Keep On Chooglin’ (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Centerfield (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Centerfield, 1985)
Down on the Corner (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
The Old Man Down the Road (from Centerfield, 1985)
Fortunate Son (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)

Encore:
Travelin’ Band (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Bad Moon Rising (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River, 1969)

At the show John dropped the news that he had acquired the right to his Creedence songs and now fully owns the copyrights for the first time in nearly 60 years.

“For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” says Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.”

He has re-recorded many of the songs for a new album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years. The album is a family affair. John’s son Shane produced the record. His wife Julie is the Executive Producer and son Tyler as well as Shane perform on the album.

The album also features Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone. It was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain.

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Tracklist

01. Up Around The Bend
02. Who’ll Stop The Rain
03. Proud Mary
04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door
06. Born On The Bayou
07. Run Through The Jungle
08. Someday Never Comes
09. Porterville
10. Hey Tonight
11. Lodi
12. Wrote A Song For Everyone
13. Bootleg
14. Don’t Look Now
15. Long As I Can See The Light
16. Down On The Corner
17. Bad Moon Rising
18. Travelin’ Band
19. Green River
20. Fortunate Son

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, arriving August 22, 2025 via Concord.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles in Mono
The Beatles In Mono Returns For First Time In A Decade

The Beatles In Mono, the 14LP set of albums, is being reissued for the first time in a decade, no doubt to dilute the second hand trade of the release than has been selling for thousands of dollars.

43 minutes ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Plays Semantics, Says Zak Starkey Was ‘Retired’ Not Fired

Zak Starkey says The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey told him he had been "retired, not fired" as the band's drummer.

2 days ago
Rick Derringer biography pic from his website
Guitarist Producer Rick Derringer Dies at Age 77

American guitarist and producer Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Billy Strings Joins Bob Dylan In Washington

Bob Dylan performed ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with Billy Strings in Spokane.

3 days ago
Keb Mo and Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal And Keb’ Mo’ Release Second TajMo Album

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have released their second TajMo album since 2017. ‘Room On The Porch’ is the first record together for the two blues legends since ‘TajMo’ in 2017.

May 23, 2025
Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Noise11, Photo
Robbie Williams Recruits Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi For New Song ‘Rocket’

Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is the guitarist on the new Robbie Williams song ‘Rocket’.

May 22, 2025
Engelbert Humperdinck takes a walk down Hollywood Blvd
Engelbert Humperdinck Takes A Waltz Down Hollywood Boulevard To Clean Up His Star

It’s not often that tourists get to see a real-life superstar cleaning his own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame but that’s exactly what happened when legendary singer Engelbert Humperdinck decided to take a stroll down the famous boulevard this week.

May 22, 2025