John Fogerty Does ‘Taylor’s Versions’ Of His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs - Noise11.com

John Fogerty has done a Taylor Swift, re-recording his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue to mark the return of his copyright and 80th birthday.
Fogerty turned 80 this week on 28 May and celebrated the milestone with a concert in New York at the Beacon Theatre.
The setlist was:
Proud Mary (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Up Around the Bend (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Green River (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River, 1969)
Born on the Bayou (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Who’ll Stop the Rain (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Lookin’ Out My Back Door (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Rock and Roll Girls (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Centerfield, 1985)
Effigy (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Joy of My Life (from John’s Blue Moon Swamp, 1997)
Mystic Highway (from John’s Wrote A Song For Everyone, 2013)
Fight Fire (pre-CCR The Golliwogs song)
It Came Out of the Sky (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Keep On Chooglin’ (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, 1969)
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Centerfield (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Centerfield, 1985)
Down on the Corner (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
The Old Man Down the Road (from Centerfield, 1985)
Fortunate Son (from Willy and the Poor Boys, 1969)
Encore:
Travelin’ Band (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory, 1970)
Bad Moon Rising (from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Green River, 1969)
At the show John dropped the news that he had acquired the right to his Creedence songs and now fully owns the copyrights for the first time in nearly 60 years.
“For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” says Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.”
He has re-recorded many of the songs for a new album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years. The album is a family affair. John’s son Shane produced the record. His wife Julie is the Executive Producer and son Tyler as well as Shane perform on the album.
The album also features Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone. It was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain.
Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Tracklist
01. Up Around The Bend
02. Who’ll Stop The Rain
03. Proud Mary
04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door
06. Born On The Bayou
07. Run Through The Jungle
08. Someday Never Comes
09. Porterville
10. Hey Tonight
11. Lodi
12. Wrote A Song For Everyone
13. Bootleg
14. Don’t Look Now
15. Long As I Can See The Light
16. Down On The Corner
17. Bad Moon Rising
18. Travelin’ Band
19. Green River
20. Fortunate Son
Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, arriving August 22, 2025 via Concord.
