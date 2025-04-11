John Lennon Estate Share Video of ‘Well Well Well’ - Noise11.com

The estate of John Lennon has premiered a music video of Lennon live performing ‘Well Well Well’ from the One To One concerts.

This version of the song came from the evening concert on 30August 1972 at Madison Square Garden. Lennon also performed an early show at The Garden with Elephant’s Memory as his backing band.

The John Lennon One To One concert was the only complete headline concert Lennon ever did outside The Beatles. The One To One concerts are screening around the world this weekend except in Australia where some bright spark decided to give it exclusively to the Sydney Film Festival later in the year.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE LIVE 1972

John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests.

Performed live at the One To One Concerts, Madison Square Garden, NYC, 30 August 1972.

PLASTIC ONO BAND

John Lennon: vocals, electric guitar.

Yoko Ono: Wurlitzer.

Jim Keltner: drums.

ELEPHANT’S MEMORY

Stan Bronstein: saxophone.

Wayne ‘Tex’ Gabriel: electric guitar.

Adam Ippolito: electric piano.

Gary Van Scyoc: bass.

John Ward: bass.

Rick Frank: drums.

BACKING VOCALS & PERCUSSION

David Peel’s Human Voice Choir, Jane Ulmer Michie, Daria Price, Terri Bronstein, Sandra Furton Gabriel, Sandy Van Scyoc, Marilyn Ippolito.

