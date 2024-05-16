John Lennon Estate To Release Staggeringly Expensive $2599.99 ‘Mind Games’ Box - Noise11.com

Details of the upcoming John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ reissue have been revealed with a gobsmacking $AU2599.99 box set to be released as part of the project.

For your hard-earned bucks you will purchase two Limited Edition Reproduction Artworks by John Lennon & Yoko Ono with Certificates of Authenticity as well as a Hologram-Engraved EP, 9LPs (including 2 Zoetrope Picture Discs), 6CDs, 2 Blu-Rays, 2 Books, 4 posters, 4 postcards, 2 maps, 3 badges, Word Puzzle, Bespoke I-Ching Coins, Nutopian Flag, Nutopian Seal Stamp and Nutopian Embassy replica plaque.

Even the 6CD box will retail for $360 in Australia. That is considerably more expensive than the previous Lennon boxes for ‘Imagine’, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ and ‘Gimme Some Truth’ that were all considerably under $200. (The 6CD Imagine in 2018 was under $120).

What is missing from the track listing is Lennon’s version of ‘I’m The Greatest’ which was included on the recent Mind Games Record Store Day 12 inch. The RSD release was issued as a teaser to the box. Lennon’s version has been previously released on 1998 John Lennon Anthology box. Lennon wrote the song for Ringo Starr. Ringo’s version was included on his 1973 ‘Ringo’ album.

CD1 / The Ultimate Mixes

1. Mind Games

2. Tight A$

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)

4. One Day (At A Time)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple)

6. Nutopian International Anthem

7. Intuition

8. Out The Blue

9. Only People

10. I Know (I Know)

11. You Are Here

12. Meat City

CD2 / The Elemental Mixes /

1. Mind Games (Elemental Mix)

2. Tight A$ (Elemental Mix)

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Elemental Mix)

4. One Day (At A Time) (Elemental Mix)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple) (Elemental Mix)

6. Nutopian International Anthem (Elemental Mix)

7. Intuition (Elemental Mix)

8. Out The Blue (Elemental Mix)

9. Only People (Elemental Mix)

10. I Know (I Know) (Elemental Mix)

11. You Are Here (Elemental Mix)

12. Meat City (Elemental Mix)

CD3 / The Elements Mixes

1. Mind Games (Elements Mixes)

2. Tight A$ (Elements Mixes)

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Elements Mixes)

4. One Day (At A Time) (Elements Mixes)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple) (Elements Mixes)

6. Nutopian International Anthem (Elements Mixes)

7. Intuition (Elements Mixes)

8. Out The Blue (Elements Mixes)

9. Only People (Elements Mixes)

10. I Know (I Know) (Elements Mixes)

11. You Are Here (Elements Mixes)

12. Meat City (Elements Mixes)

CD4 / The Evolution Documentary

1. Mind Games (Evolution Documentary)

2. Tight A$ (Evolution Documentary)

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Evolution Documentary)

4. One Day (At A Time) (Evolution Documentary)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple) (Evolution Documentary)

6. Nutopian International Anthem (Evolution Documentary)

7. Intuition (Evolution Documentary)

8. Out The Blue (Evolution Documentary)

9. Only People (Evolution Documentary)

10. I Know (I Know) (Evolution Documentary)

11. You Are Here (Evolution Documentary)

12. Meat City (Evolution Documentary)

CD5 / The Raw Studio Mixes

1. Mind Games (Raw Studio Mix)

2. Tight A$ (Raw Studio Mix)

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Raw Studio Mix)

4. One Day (At A Time) (Raw Studio Mix)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple) (Raw Studio Mix)

6. Nutopian International Anthem (Raw Studio Mix)

7. Intuition (Raw Studio Mix)

8. Out The Blue (Raw Studio Mix)

9. Only People (Raw Studio Mix)

10. I Know (I Know) (Raw Studio Mix)

11. You Are Here (Raw Studio Mix)

12. Meat City (Raw Studio Mix)

CD6 / The Out-takes

1. Mind Games (Out-take, Take 7)

2. Tight A$ (Out-take, Take 6)

3. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Out-take, Take 2)

4. One Day (At A Time) (Out-take, Take 18)

5. Bring On The Lucie (Freeda Peeple) (Out-take, Take 15)

6. Declaration Of Nutopia (Out-take, Take 9)

7. Intuition (Out-take, Take 12)

8. Out The Blue (Out-take, Take 15)

9. Only People (Out-take, Take 12)

10. I Know (I Know) (Out-take, Take 22)

11. You Are Here (Out-take, Take 5)

12. Meat City (Out-take, Take 16)

*** Blu-Rays 1 & 2 contain High Definition 24/192 Stereo, 24/192 5.1 Surround, and 24/48 Dolby Atmos versions of all of the above tracks, plus the 2024 Remastered ‘Mind Games’ music video and a ‘You Are Here’ (additional out-take) tape boxes music video.

*** LPs 1-7 contain the same track listing as the CDs.

