John Lennon Mind Games Box Features Hidden Tracks - Noise11.com

When the John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ box set was announced we were told that the album would contain hidden tracks.

We now know the songs to look out for across the collection are:

I’m The Greatest

You Are Here

Mellotron Magic

Rock and Roll People

Meat City

Matchbox/That’s Alright/Heartbreak Hotel

‘I’m The Greatest’ was released as part of the four track vinyl release for Record Store Day 2024 but when the tracklisting for the ‘Mind Games’ box was announced it wasn’t there. Now it is.

‘I’m The Greatest’ was the song Lennon gave Ringo Starr for the ‘Ringo’ album. Ringo’s final version featured John Lennon on piano, George Harrison on guitar as well as Ringo on drums making it the first time three Beatles had recorded together since the break-up.

The missing Beatles Paul McCartney gave Ringo ‘Six O’Clock’ for the album and played on the track so all four Beatles contributed to the ‘Ringo’ album. George also wrote ‘Photograph’ for ‘Ringo’ and plays acoustic guitar on the record.

Lennon’s ‘I’m The Greatest’ appeared on his Anthology box set. ‘Rock and Roll People’ was on ‘Menlove Avenue’ released in 1986.

‘Mind Games’ also features many Easter Eggs including puzzles and morse code messages. The box set will be released in July 12 but it is hideously expensive at $360 (Australia) for the 6CD/2 Blu-ray edition.

The previous Lennon boxes ‘Imagine’ and ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ sold for about one third of what ‘Mind Games’ as been priced at.

