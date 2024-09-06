John Lydon Announces A Spoken Word Tour - Noise11.com

John Lydon won’t be joining the reformed Sex Pistols tour but he does have his own spoken word tour to do.
Lydon will tour the UK and Ireland with the ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ tour in 2025. The first date is still a year away.
I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right 2025 tour
Sep 10: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 11: Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre, Ireland
Sep 12: Ballybofey Balor Theatre, Ireland
Sep 13: Dublin The Complex, Ireland
Sep 19: Leeds City Varieties
Sep 20: Nelson Muni
Sep 22: Douglas Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man
Sep 24: Ilkley King’s Hall
Sep 25: Hull City Hall
Sep 26: Scunthorpe Bath Halls
Sep 27: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion
Sep 28: Stockport Forum
Oct 01: Buxton Opera House
Oct 02: Whitley Bay Playhouse
Oct 03: Hexham Queens Hall
Oct 04: Yarm The PAA
Oct 05: Middlesbrough Theatre
Oct 08: Langholm Buccleuch Centre
Oct 10: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall
Oct 12: Aberdeen Tivoli
Oct 15: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Oct 16: Sale Waterside Oct 17: Cromer Pier
Oct 18: Dudley Town Hall
Oct 22: Spalding South Holland Centre
Oct 23: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Oct 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex
Oct 25: Stamford Corn Exchange
Oct 26: Peterborough New Theatre
Oct 29: Runcorn Brindley
Oct 30: Mansfield Palace
Oct 31: Wellingborough Castle
Nov 01: Eastbourne Devonshire Park
Nov 02: Greenwich Theatre
Nov 05: Eastleigh Thornden Hall
Nov 06: Paignton Palace
Nov 07: Frome Cheese and Grain
Nov 08: Worcester Huntingdon Hall
Nov 12: Blackburn King George Hall
Nov 13: Cannock Prince Of Wales
Nov 14: Stratford Upon Avon – Playhouse
Nov 15: Redditch Palace Theatre
Nov 16: Melton Mowbray Theatre
Nov 19: Barnstaple Queens
Nov 21: Launceston Town Hall
Nov 22: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
Nov 24: London Golders Green Hippodrome
Former Pistols Glen Matlock, Steve Jones and Paul Cook have announced their tour with Frank Carter on vocals where they will perform the classic Pistols album ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ in full.
Their dates are:
Sep 20: Nottingham Rock City
Sep 21: Birmingham O2 Academy
Sep 22: Glasgow O2 Academy
Sep 24: Manchester Academy
Sep 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
