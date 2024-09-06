John Lydon Announces A Spoken Word Tour - Noise11.com

John Lydon won’t be joining the reformed Sex Pistols tour but he does have his own spoken word tour to do.

Lydon will tour the UK and Ireland with the ‘I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right’ tour in 2025. The first date is still a year away.

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right 2025 tour

Sep 10: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre, Ireland

Sep 11: Cavan Town Hall Arts Centre, Ireland

Sep 12: Ballybofey Balor Theatre, Ireland

Sep 13: Dublin The Complex, Ireland

Sep 19: Leeds City Varieties

Sep 20: Nelson Muni

Sep 22: Douglas Gaiety Theatre, Isle Of Man

Sep 24: Ilkley King’s Hall

Sep 25: Hull City Hall

Sep 26: Scunthorpe Bath Halls

Sep 27: Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Sep 28: Stockport Forum

Oct 01: Buxton Opera House

Oct 02: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 03: Hexham Queens Hall

Oct 04: Yarm The PAA

Oct 05: Middlesbrough Theatre

Oct 08: Langholm Buccleuch Centre

Oct 10: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall

Oct 12: Aberdeen Tivoli

Oct 15: Wrexham William Aston Hall

Oct 16: Sale Waterside Oct 17: Cromer Pier

Oct 18: Dudley Town Hall

Oct 22: Spalding South Holland Centre

Oct 23: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Oct 24: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 25: Stamford Corn Exchange

Oct 26: Peterborough New Theatre

Oct 29: Runcorn Brindley

Oct 30: Mansfield Palace

Oct 31: Wellingborough Castle

Nov 01: Eastbourne Devonshire Park

Nov 02: Greenwich Theatre

Nov 05: Eastleigh Thornden Hall

Nov 06: Paignton Palace

Nov 07: Frome Cheese and Grain

Nov 08: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 12: Blackburn King George Hall

Nov 13: Cannock Prince Of Wales

Nov 14: Stratford Upon Avon – Playhouse

Nov 15: Redditch Palace Theatre

Nov 16: Melton Mowbray Theatre

Nov 19: Barnstaple Queens

Nov 21: Launceston Town Hall

Nov 22: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Nov 24: London Golders Green Hippodrome

Former Pistols Glen Matlock, Steve Jones and Paul Cook have announced their tour with Frank Carter on vocals where they will perform the classic Pistols album ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ in full.

Their dates are:

Sep 20: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 21: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 22: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sep 24: Manchester Academy

Sep 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

