John Lydon is Mouthing Off Again And No-One Knows What He Is On About - Noise11.com

John Lydon is mouthing off about his ex-band The Sex Pistols once again in relation to the death of the Queen and no-one seems to know why because the other members of the band haven’t done anything public this week.

Since the death of Elizabeth a week ago, there has been no announcement from The Sex Pistols or the individual members except for Lydon. Lydon’s latest rant accuses the band of being “tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment”.

The Sex Pistols Facebook page hasn’t had any new posts since 30 May. The band’s Twitter pages have only referred to historic dates for the band in recent weeks.

Lydon posted:

God Save The Queen John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John’s wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement. In John’s view, the timing for endorsing any Sex Pistols requests for commercial gain in connection with ‘God Save The Queen’ in particular is tasteless and disrespectful to the Queen and her family at this moment in time. John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time, as would be expected for any other person or family when someone close to them has died.

Lydon started to become agitated recently when Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols’ bio-series ‘Pistol’ aired on Disney+. The former Pistols frontman claims he was left out of the production.

“Oh, how fey of him! It’s disgusting, really. How can you be truthful when you don’t involve the main frontman who wrote those songs and had to take the hidings and kickings and public admonishments?”

