John Mellencamp Statue Unveiled In Indiana - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp is officially stoned. A statue honoring John has been unveiled in Bloomingdale in John’s home state of Indiana.

The Mellencamp statue is housed at Indiana University. “I’m the luckiest guy, you are looking at the luckiest guy in the world,” John said.

John and his band performed three songs at the unveiling, ‘Small Town’, ‘Rain On the Scarecrow’ and ‘Jack & Diane’.

