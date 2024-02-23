John Rowe Of Pre-Beatles Group The Quarrymen Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com

John Rowe, the piano player for The Quarrymen, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison’s group before The Beatles, has died at age 81.

John (aka Duff) joined The Quarymen in February 1958 and stayed with the group for two years. John was one of the musicians on The Quarrymen’s single ‘In Spite of All he Danger’.

The track was eventually released on The Beatles ‘Anthology 1’ in 1995 along with their cover of Buddy Holly’s ‘That’ll Be The Day’.

‘In Spite of All The Danger’ was written around January 1958 by Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Both songs featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John ‘Duff’ Lowe and Colin Hanton.

Duff reformed The Quarrymen (without John, Paul, George and Colin) in 1994 and released the debut album ‘Open for Engagements’. John continued to perform with The Quarrymen until 2017.

