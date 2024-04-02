 John Sinclair, MC5 Manager and Subject of John Lennon Song, Dies At 82 - Noise11.com
John Sinclair, MC5 Manager and Subject of John Lennon Song, Dies At 82

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Activist John Sinclair, the poet, producer and manager of MC5, has died at the age of 82.

Sinclair was sentenced to ten years in prison om 1969 for possession of marijuana. John Lennon wrote the song ‘John Sinclair to protest the arrest and jail sentence. It was on the John and Yoko ‘Sometime In New York City’ album.

John Sinclair by John Lennon

John Sinclair managed MC5 from 1966 until 1969. He lead MC5 to adopt the White Panther Party as an answer to the Black Panthers political movement.

John Sinclair interview 2021

In 2004 JJohn created the John Sinclair Foundation to preserve his creative works.

John Sinclair died on 2 April, 2024 in Detroit from heart failure.

