José González Unveils Playful New Single ‘Pajarito' and AI-Crafted Video - Noise11.com

José González has returned with a burst of colour and childlike wonder. The Swedish singer-songwriter, world-renowned for his delicate acoustic style and introspective folk, has released ‘Pajarito’, a tender, playful Spanish-language track inspired by childhood, independence, and the gentle unfolding of life’s meaning. The song arrives via City Slang alongside an equally whimsical video, crafted in collaboration with AI tools Sora and VEO.

‘Pajarito’ – meaning “little bird” – blends González’s feather-light guitar work with bright, youthful melodies. It was written with his children in mind, continuing a tradition sparked with his earlier lullaby-like track ‘Lilla Gumman’. “Now and then I want to write songs that are timeless, simple, and carefree,” González says. “’Pajarito’ is about growing up, learning things, and eventually becoming independent. As usual, there’s also an existential undertone.”

Drawing inspiration from Simon & Garfunkel’s “59th Street Bridge Song”, Cuban folk legend Silvio Rodríguez’s “Río”, and the children’s songs that now soundtrack his family life, González again delivers music that sounds quietly gentle yet philosophically grounded. “The meaning of life is something you discover for yourself,” he reflects. “Not something dictated from above.”

The accompanying video leans into modern creativity with a playful twist. González and his collaborators storyboarded the clip using AI prompts, letting generative models shape the narrative of a parent bird guiding its chick into the world. After an early concept session that began with the line, “A little bird and its parent by the Swedish archipelago, late summer. Clumsy, cute, adorable,” the project evolved with filmmaker Jonny Sanders, who steered it into conceptual territory.

Understanding both the promise and unpredictability of new technology, González embraced the tools with curiosity. “I’ve been interested in how technology has led us to where we are. AI has huge potential and unforeseeable implications, so we explored it in a simple, playful way for this light-hearted song.” A bullfinch – chosen for its distinctive colours – becomes the symbolic centre of the piece.

The single artwork is steeped in tradition rather than tech, drawing from Swedish folk art and the iconic red Dala horse. Designer Hannele Fernström and layout artist Robert Samsonovitz re-imagine the folkloric theme with a “Dala bird” front and centre.

Nearly two decades since breaking out with Veneer in 2003 – and its stark, unforgettable cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats” – González remains one of indie folk’s most quietly influential figures. Across three solo albums, a celebrated catalogue with Junip, collaborations with Sia and Zero 7, and soundtrack highlights including The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, his music has travelled far further than his understated persona suggests.

He has sold out prestigious venues worldwide, including London’s Royal Albert Hall, and earned Platinum and Gold awards across multiple countries. During uncertain global times, his warm voice and soft-plucked guitar strings became a refuge for millions – a fact reflected in his soaring streaming numbers.

Despite the acclaim, González stays grounded, still the contemplative guitarist who once balanced biochemistry studies with early songwriting in Gothenburg. Now, as a father, humanitarian advocate, and artist embracing both tradition and technology, he continues to evolve.

González is currently in the studio working on his fifth full-length album – his first album of original material since 2021’s Local Valley. Before that arrives, ‘Pajarito’ reminds us why the world keeps turning back to his music: it’s thoughtful, feather-light, and full of quiet humanity.

