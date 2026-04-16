Josh Pyke Releases New Single Under The Escarpment Ahead Of Kingdom Within Album - Noise11 Music News

Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke has unveiled the new single Under The Escarpment, the second preview of his forthcoming eighth studio album Kingdom Within, arriving June 12 via ADA Music.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian songwriter Josh Pyke has released the new track Under The Escarpment, offering another glimpse of his upcoming album Kingdom Within, due on June 12 through ADA Music. The single arrives as Pyke continues a national run of intimate solo performances on his Feeding The Wolves And Other Stories Regional Solo Tour, which is currently travelling across Australia.

The song follows the earlier release of the album’s title track and marks the second piece of new music revealed from Kingdom Within, Pyke’s eighth studio album and his first full-length project since 2022’s To Find Happiness.

According to Pyke, the origins of Under The Escarpment reach back to the early days of the COVID period when his family relocated to a coastal town framed by dramatic sandstone cliffs. The idea for the song lingered unfinished for several years before the songwriter rediscovered a voice memo that reignited the concept.

“I started writing this song years ago,” Pyke said. “When my family and I moved down the coast during COVID. We were living in a house that was shadowed by a huge sandstone escarpment in a small seaside town.”

He explained that the rediscovered recording helped complete the narrative he had first imagined.

“Three years or so later, I stumbled upon a voice memo on my phone of a little scratch demo and revisited it. I was trying to paint a picture of a young man, ‘just a local guy’, like a protagonist in a Tim Winton novel. Full of potential, but held back by his own self-doubt and a self-conscious desire to fit in. Wanting to ‘begin’ but not knowing how.”

The track was produced by ARIA Award winner Chris Collins, known for his work with Australian artist Matt Corby. Collins’ involvement marks a new studio collaboration for Pyke as he shapes the sound of Kingdom Within.

Under The Escarpment sits within a catalogue that stretches back more than two decades. Pyke first emerged in the early 2000s through independent EP releases before gaining national attention with Feeding The Wolves in 2005. The EP produced the single Middle Of The Hill, which placed in the Triple J Hottest 100 of that year.

His debut album Memories & Dust arrived in 2007 and debuted at number four on the ARIA chart. The record secured multiple ARIA Awards, including Best Adult Contemporary Album, establishing Pyke as a leading voice in Australia’s singer-songwriter tradition.

Subsequent albums Chimney’s Afire (2008), Only Sparrows (2011), The Beginning And The End Of Everything (2013) and But For All These Shrinking Hearts (2015) expanded his reputation for carefully constructed narratives built around acoustic textures and melodic detail. Later releases Rome (2020) and To Find Happiness (2022) continued that trajectory while reflecting shifts in his writing focus.

Alongside his solo career, Pyke has collaborated widely across the Australian music community. He formed the group Basement Birds with Kevin Mitchell, Steve Parkin and Kavyen Temperley, and has shared stages on collaborative projects including performances of The Beatles’ White Album alongside Tim Rogers, Chris Cheney and Phil Jamieson.

Pyke’s songwriting often draws on everyday characters and Australian landscapes, and Under The Escarpment continues that thematic thread. The narrative approach aligns with a broader tradition in Australian music that intersects with literary storytelling, an influence Pyke acknowledges through his reference to novelist Tim Winton.

Beyond music, Pyke has also established a parallel career as a children’s author. Since releasing his first picture book Lights Out, Leonard in 2019, he has published multiple titles including Family Tree, which became the 2022 selection for Australia’s National Simultaneous Storytime event. That event saw more than two million readers participating simultaneously across the country.

His work also extends into mentorship and industry development. The Josh Pyke Partnership, created in collaboration with APRA, has supported emerging artists including Gordi, Alex Lahey and Angie McMahon with funding and mentorship aimed at building sustainable music careers.

With Kingdom Within scheduled for release on June 12, Under The Escarpment provides a narrative bridge between Pyke’s past work and the next phase of his catalogue. The single arrives during an active touring period where the songwriter is presenting stripped-back performances across regional Australia, revisiting songs from throughout his career.

The album will become Pyke’s eighth studio release, extending a body of work that has consistently balanced commercial success with an enduring presence on Australian radio and touring circuits.

As Pyke continues his regional tour, Under The Escarpment offers a first indication of how the storytelling tradition that defined Memories & Dust and Chimney’s Afire continues to evolve nearly two decades later.

Feeding The Wolves And Other Stories Regional Solo Tour 2026 – Remaining Shows

16 April, Frankston, Frankston Arts Centre

17 April, Sale, The Wedge Performing Arts Centre

18 April, Cowes, Berninneit Cultural Centre

19 April, Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall (Sold Out)

24 April, Alice Springs, Alice Springs Brewing Co

25 April, Port Lincoln, Port Lincoln Brewing Co

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