Josh Pyke Wins A Children’s Music Award - Noise11.com

The Major Minor Music Australia Awards (The Ma’s) were held in Sydney on Sunday and Josh Pyke is the winner of a Ma.

‘Little River Runs’ by Josh Pyke and Tiptoe Giants won APRA Song of the Year at the Major Minor Music Awards.

MC and MMMA Board Member Benny Thatcher (Benny Time) said, “Collectively the children’s music industry is a creative and talented bunch that deserve all the recognition they received at the awards. Everyone nailed it – winners, nominees, performers, presenters and the amazing supergroup finale!”

2023 MAJOR MINOR MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATED ARTISTS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – Micro Biome

Alinta & Waveney – Our Backyard

Emily Who – Let’s Pretend

Emma Memma – Emma Memma

The Beanies – Silly Songs for Smarty-Pantses

The Mik Maks – Songs to Help Us Grow

The Sticker Club – Destination Rock and Roll Station

The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!

Tip Toe Giants – Small But Mighty – Hearty Hits for Living Large

Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things

APRA SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER – Josh Pyke & Tiptoe Giants – Little River Runs

Alinta & Waveney – Honoring Country

Angie Who – Train is Coming

Bounce Patrol –Stinky the Pirate (Bath Song)

Riot Baby – Listen To Your Mum

THE MICHAEL MCGLYNN NEWCOMER AWARD

WINNER – Alinta & Waveney

Easy Peasy

Jamming with Jem!

The Punk Rock Socks

Whistle and Trick

BEST VIDEO

WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – The Seaweed on AI G

Bounce Patrol – Here Comes The Pirates

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Imagination

Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things

The Listies – W.A.W.I.P

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Patsy Biscoe.

