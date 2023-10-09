Josh Pyke Wins A Children’s Music Award - Noise11.com

The Major Minor Music Australia Awards (The Ma’s) were held in Sydney on Sunday and Josh Pyke is the winner of a Ma.
‘Little River Runs’ by Josh Pyke and Tiptoe Giants won APRA Song of the Year at the Major Minor Music Awards.
MC and MMMA Board Member Benny Thatcher (Benny Time) said, “Collectively the children’s music industry is a creative and talented bunch that deserve all the recognition they received at the awards. Everyone nailed it – winners, nominees, performers, presenters and the amazing supergroup finale!”
2023 MAJOR MINOR MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATED ARTISTS
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – Micro Biome
Alinta & Waveney – Our Backyard
Emily Who – Let’s Pretend
Emma Memma – Emma Memma
The Beanies – Silly Songs for Smarty-Pantses
The Mik Maks – Songs to Help Us Grow
The Sticker Club – Destination Rock and Roll Station
The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!
Tip Toe Giants – Small But Mighty – Hearty Hits for Living Large
Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things
APRA SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Josh Pyke & Tiptoe Giants – Little River Runs
Alinta & Waveney – Honoring Country
Angie Who – Train is Coming
Bounce Patrol –Stinky the Pirate (Bath Song)
Riot Baby – Listen To Your Mum
THE MICHAEL MCGLYNN NEWCOMER AWARD
WINNER – Alinta & Waveney
Easy Peasy
Jamming with Jem!
The Punk Rock Socks
Whistle and Trick
BEST VIDEO
WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – The Seaweed on AI G
Bounce Patrol – Here Comes The Pirates
Teeny Tiny Stevies – Imagination
Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things
The Listies – W.A.W.I.P
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Patsy Biscoe.
