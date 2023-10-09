 Josh Pyke Wins A Children’s Music Award - Noise11.com
Josh Pyke and Tiptoe Giants Little River Runs

Josh Pyke Wins A Children’s Music Award

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The Major Minor Music Australia Awards (The Ma’s) were held in Sydney on Sunday and Josh Pyke is the winner of a Ma.

‘Little River Runs’ by Josh Pyke and Tiptoe Giants won APRA Song of the Year at the Major Minor Music Awards.

MC and MMMA Board Member Benny Thatcher (Benny Time) said, “Collectively the children’s music industry is a creative and talented bunch that deserve all the recognition they received at the awards. Everyone nailed it – winners, nominees, performers, presenters and the amazing supergroup finale!”

2023 MAJOR MINOR MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATED ARTISTS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – Micro Biome
Alinta & Waveney – Our Backyard
Emily Who – Let’s Pretend
Emma Memma – Emma Memma
The Beanies – Silly Songs for Smarty-Pantses
The Mik Maks – Songs to Help Us Grow
The Sticker Club – Destination Rock and Roll Station
The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!
Tip Toe Giants – Small But Mighty – Hearty Hits for Living Large
Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things

APRA SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Josh Pyke & Tiptoe Giants – Little River Runs
Alinta & Waveney – Honoring Country
Angie Who – Train is Coming
Bounce Patrol –Stinky the Pirate (Bath Song)
Riot Baby – Listen To Your Mum

THE MICHAEL MCGLYNN NEWCOMER AWARD
WINNER – Alinta & Waveney
Easy Peasy
Jamming with Jem!
The Punk Rock Socks
Whistle and Trick

BEST VIDEO
WINNER – Formidable Vegetable – The Seaweed on AI G
Bounce Patrol – Here Comes The Pirates
Teeny Tiny Stevies – Imagination
Whistle and Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things
The Listies – W.A.W.I.P

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Patsy Biscoe.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Models Uncover Unreleased James Freud Song ‘Dead Elvis’

Models have turned up a previously unreleased song titled ‘Dead Elvis’ and we will all hear it soon streaming to the world.

2 hours ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Another Simple Minds and Icehouse Red Hot Summer Sells Out

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out event for the Simple Minds and Icehouse 2024 tour.

4 hours ago
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

5 hours ago
MAMMA MIA! AUSTRALIA 2023 - Elise McCann and company - PIC CREDIT GETTY IMAGES JAMES D MORGAN
Mamma Mia Is Simply Fun #REVIEW

You can’t help but have a good time at Mamma Mia. The ABBA musical is simply just a lot of fun. I’ve seen maybe four of the Australian productions over the years and this is the best so far.

1 day ago
Angus Young of AC:DC at Power Trip 2023 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson in Indio California
AC/DC Play First Show Since 2016 For Power Trip 2023 In California

AC/DC have played their first show since 2016 performing in the California desert for Power Trip 2023.

2 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris’ “Fabtabulos” ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now

On Tuesday 4 July 2023, Australian music legend Russell Morris played the concert of his lifetime. Russell Morris performed with the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony and his 10-piece band. It was the pinnacle of remarkable career that began with the band Somebody’s Image in 1967.

4 days ago
Rick Price 2023
Rick Price Explores Gospel With His ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ Project

Rick Price explored soul music on 2021’s ‘Soulville’ and the California sounds of the 60s on ‘California Dreaming’ in 2017. Now he is deconstructing Gospel music for his new project ‘Wayfaring Stranger’, to be released as two EPs.

5 days ago