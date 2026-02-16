Josiah and the Bonnevilles Announce New Album As Is - Noise11.com

New album As Is arrives May 8 via Rounder Records, led by Josiah Leming with first single “Hell Without The Flames”

by Paul Cashmere

Josiah and the Bonnevilles are set to return with a new full-length album, As Is, out May 8 through Rounder Records, marking a significant new chapter in the career of American singer-songwriter Josiah Leming. The announcement comes alongside the release of the album’s lead single, “Hell Without The Flames,” with an accompanying official video.

Co-produced by Leming and Konrad Snyder, As Is features ten songs culled from nearly 100 compositions written over the past year. It represents Leming’s first full-length release since 2023’s critically praised Endurance, and signals a fresh exploration of sound. Rather than repeating the acoustic-driven style of its predecessor, the album embraces more electric textures, even as Leming deliberately steps back from the digital world to focus on music in a personal, undistracted way.

The video for “Hell Without The Flames,” directed by George Gallardo Kattah and filmed in Bogotá, Colombia, offers a glimpse into the lives of working-class people, reflecting Leming’s upbringing as one of nine siblings in Morristown, Tennessee. “Being a regular person, working, trying your best. I think that’s something to be proud of,” Leming says.

Leming’s journey in music began at age eight when he learned piano, and by 13 he was writing his own songs. As a teenager, he toured the country living out of his car, performing wherever he could until a major label deal came at 19. Although his early deal with Warner Bros. Records ended shortly after his debut album Come On Kid in 2010, Leming has since cultivated a devoted independent following, affectionately called the Bonnevilles, who inspire the artist’s stage name. “They’re the reason I’m able to make music,” he explains.

In 2024, Josiah and the Bonnevilles completed a sold-out 33-date headline tour and appeared at landmark festivals including Newport Folk Festival, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and the Grand Ole Opry. His music has now been streamed over 400 million times worldwide, a testament to his enduring appeal and the connection he maintains with fans.

As Is includes collaborations with acclaimed songwriters Natalie Hemby, Joel Little, and Scott Harris. Leming notes that the album was created away from social media, allowing him to explore what was genuinely on his heart. “The only goal for me is to make something real and honest that can get people through the day,” he says. “I gave everything I have for this album. I laid it all on the table, which is what I always want to do.”

Josiah Leming’s musical career spans over fifteen years, beginning with self-released EPs in the mid-2000s, a brief stint on American Idol, and a Warner Bros. Records debut. Following the conclusion of that contract, Leming continued releasing music independently, eventually signing with British indie label Yucatan Records in 2018 for albums On Trial and Motel Mayday. Returning to independent work, he leveraged platforms like Patreon and TikTok to expand his fanbase and release a series of successful projects, including Country Covers, Endurance, and Country Covers II.

