Judas Priest Use Power Tip To Announce New Album - Noise11.com

Judas Priest used their Power Trip platform to announce a new album ‘Invincible Shield’ is coming in March, 2024.

As the band came on stage to Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ a graphic showed on the screen announcing the 2024 release. Judas Priest did not play anything off the album, including the single ‘Panic Attack’ coming Friday.

Sidenote: KK’s Priest, the other Judas Priest featuring featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Dowling and singer in place of Rob Halford, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, have just released a second album ‘The Sinner Rides Again’. Tim was lead singer for the two non-Rob albums ‘Jugulator’ (1997) and ‘Demolition’ (2001).

Instead the set was two from 2018’s ‘Firepower’, two from 1990’s ‘A Touch of Evil’ and the rest from the 70s and 80s.

Judas Priest at Power Trip, Indio California 7 October 2023.

Electric Eye (from Screaming For Vengeance, 1982)

Riding on the Wind (from Screaming For Vengeance, 1982)

Heading Out to the Highway (from Point of Entry, 1981)

Lightning Strike (from Firepower, 2018)

Diamonds & Rust (Joan Baez cover) (from Sin After Sin, 1977)

The Sentinel (from Defenders of the Faith, 1984)

A Touch of Evil (from A Touch of Evil, 1990)

Turbo Lover (from Turbo, 1986)

Firepower (from Firepower, 2018)

Desert Plains (from Point of Entry, 1981)

Rapid Fire (from British Steel, 1980)

The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (Fleetwood Mac cover) (from Killing Machine, 1978)

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ (from Screaming For Vengeance, 1982)

Painkiller (from A Touch of Evil, 1990)

Encore:

Hell Bent for Leather (from Killing Machine, 1978)

Metal Gods (from British Steel, 1980) (with Glenn Tipton)

Breaking the Law (from British Steel, 1980) (with Glenn Tipton)

Living After Midnight (from British Steel, 1980) (with Glenn Tipton)

