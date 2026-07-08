Just For Laughs Sydney Reveals First 2026 Headliners - Noise11 Music News

Just For Laughs Sydney has unveiled the first performers for its 2026 festival, with Gabriel Iglesias, Greg Davies, Bill Bailey, Dara Ó Briain and RocKwiz among the international and Australian acts leading the 14th edition of the comedy event.

by Paul Cashmere

Just For Laughs Sydney has announced the first wave of artists for its 2026 festival, confirming a line-up that spans international comedy stars, established Australian performers and emerging acts. The festival’s 14th edition will return across September, October, November and December, with performances at venues including the Sydney Opera House, State Theatre, Enmore Theatre, Seymour Centre and Afterpay Arena.

The announcement confirms appearances by Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Greg Davies, Bill Bailey, Dara Ó Briain, Adam Kay, Zarna Garg, Morgan Jay, Dan and Phil, David Nihill, Rhys James, Lucas Zelnick, Peter Antoniou, Saaniya Abbas, Ming Yue and the RocKwiz Rocks Xmas live show featuring Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis. Festival organisers have also confirmed that further artists and events will be announced in the coming weeks.

The centrepiece of the festival will once again be the Just For Laughs All-Star Gala at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on 21 November. The annual showcase, which has regularly sold out in previous years, will be hosted in 2026 by Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, best known to Australian television audiences as the hosts of The Cheap Seats.

Among the international headliners, Greg Davies will make his first Sydney appearance with his Full Fat Legend tour, while Gabriel Iglesias brings The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration following the release of his latest Netflix special, Legend Of Fluffy. Bill Bailey returns with Vaudevillean, Adam Kay presents Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas, and Dara Ó Briain continues touring Re:Creation after the success of his previous international run.

The programme also introduces Australian audiences to several artists making notable appearances, including Dubai based comedian Saaniya Abbas, whose show HELLARIOUS marks her Australian debut following acclaimed seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre. New York comic Lucas Zelnick also joins the bill after building a substantial online following, while Morgan Jay brings his Goofy Guy Tour after recent television roles in the United States.

Festival president and chief executive Sylvain Parent-Bédard said the event continues to expand its international profile.

“Each year, Just For Laughs Sydney continues to raise the bar, and I’m excited for what’s in store for the festival’s 14th edition,” Parent-Bédard said.

“Sydney is one of the world’s great cultural destinations, and the festival has firmly established itself as a highlight on the city’s entertainment calendar. Together with our valued partners at Bohm Presents, we’re bringing audiences a dynamic line-up that celebrates the very best of comedy, from internationally acclaimed performers to some of Australia’s most exciting voices.”

Just For Laughs Sydney has become one of the major international editions of the Canadian comedy brand since launching in Australia. The parent organisation traces its origins to Montréal, where the original Just For Laughs festival began in 1983. The company was acquired by entertainment executive Sylvain Parent-Bédard in 2024 and now operates festivals across Canada, Singapore, Bermuda and Australia while maintaining a significant global digital audience.

The 2026 festival also reflects the growing importance of international comedy touring in Australia, with Sydney continuing to attract major overseas acts alongside local talent. The programme combines arena sized performers such as Gabriel Iglesias with theatre shows from touring comedians and live entertainment brands including RocKwiz, which returns with its annual Christmas themed performance featuring Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

The NSW Government is again supporting the event through Destination NSW. Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said, “The NSW Government is proud to support the return of Just For Laughs Sydney, and this year’s stellar lineup will offer locals and visitors unforgettable nights.

“Events like this not only showcase Sydney on the global stage, but also means packed venues and a huge night out for our visitor economy.”

The first announcement establishes the foundation of the 2026 programme, with organisers indicating additional performers will be revealed before the festival begins.

Dates

28 and 29 September, Sydney, State Theatre (Bill Bailey)

17 October, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre (Morgan Jay)

18 October, Sydney, State Theatre (Morgan Jay)

7, 8 and 9 November, Sydney, State Theatre (Greg Davies)

10 November, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre (Greg Davies)

11 November, Sydney, State Theatre (Dara Ó Briain)

12 and 13 November, Sydney, Playhouse, Sydney Opera House (Lucas Zelnick)

16 and 17 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Dan and Phil)

17 November, Sydney, Studio, Sydney Opera House (Peter Antoniou)

18 November, Sydney, Comedy Store (Saaniya Abbas)

21 November, Sydney, Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House (Just For Laughs All-Star Gala)

22 November, Sydney, Factory Theatre (David Nihill)

22 November, Sydney, Comedy Store (Rhys James)

24, 25, 26, 27, 28 November, Sydney, York Theatre, Seymour Centre (Zarna Garg)

5 December, Sydney, Afterpay Arena (Gabriel Iglesias)

6 December, Sydney, State Theatre (RocKwiz Rocks Xmas)

13 December, Sydney, Enmore Theatre (Adam Kay)

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on general sale from 11am local time on Monday, 13 July.

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