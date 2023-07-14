Justin Hayward Awarded OBE By King Charles III - Noise11.com

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is now one step short of becoming a Knight in White Satin after being awarded the OBE by King Charles III.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service. It was first awarded in 1917 by King George V.

In a statement Justin Hayward said, “I was honoured to receive my OBE medal from His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle today. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind, and it has been a truly unforgettable day.”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

