 Justin Hayward Awarded OBE By King Charles III - Noise11.com
Justin Hayward

Justin Hayward Awarded OBE By King Charles III

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2023

in News

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues is now one step short of becoming a Knight in White Satin after being awarded the OBE by King Charles III.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service. It was first awarded in 1917 by King George V.

In a statement Justin Hayward said, “I was honoured to receive my OBE medal from His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle today. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind, and it has been a truly unforgettable day.”

