 Kate Bush Supports Striking Nurses - Noise11.com
Kate Bush

Kate Bush

Kate Bush Supports Striking Nurses

by Music-News.com on December 23, 2022

in News

Kate Bush backed Britain’s striking nurses and recalled her sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a poignant Christmas message on Wednesday.

Kate reflected on the difficult year 2022 has been and offered up her wishes for 2023 in a message on her website, which was accompanied by a picture of a robin.

“I don’t think any of us have ever known a year like this one,” she wrote, calling the unending bad news a “bombardment”.

Reflecting on the death of The Queen in September, she mused: “Many of my friends were surprised at how upset they were at her death especially as we aren’t royalists, but I think her passing became a focus for grief, for unexpressed loss that so many people had felt during the pandemic.”

Looking ahead to the new year, Bush told her fans she hoped the war in Ukraine “will end” and offered her support to the nurses who are striking to gain better pay and conditions from the U.K. government.

“I hope that the nurses will be in a position where they are appreciated – they should be cherished,” she added.

On a more positive note, she expressed her delight at her 1985 song Running Up That Hill experiencing an unlikely resurgence in the pop charts thanks to its appearance in Stranger Things.

“It’s been a crazy, roller coaster year for me,” she shared. “I still reel from the success of RUTH (Running Up That Hill), being the No. 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No. 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”

Signing off her festive message, Bush wrote, “I’d like to think that this Christmas when joy is so hard to find, hope will perch in all our souls. Merry Christmas!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John The Thom Bell Sessions
Legendary Philly Producer Thom Bell Dies Aged 79

Thom Bell, the legendary Soul Music producer from Philadelphia and one of the creators of what became known as The Sound of Philadelphia, has died at age 79.

17 hours ago
Neal Schon, Photo, Ros O'Gorman, Image
Journey’s Neal Schon Issues Cease and Desist Again Jonathan Cain

Journey’s Neal Schon has filed a cease and desist against bandmate Jonathan Cain for performing at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago.

23 hours ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Offered Coronation Street Cameo

‘Coronation Street’, the long-running British TV soapie, might have a new character in 2023. Bob Dylan has been offered a part.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Philosophy of Modern Song
Bob Dylan Explains Weird Dunkin Donuts Reference In Book

Bob Dylan has explained why he dedicated his new book to employees at a doughnut company.

3 days ago
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2
Billy Joel Told To Rest After Contracting Viral Infection

Billy Joel has postponed his final Madison Square Garden concert of the year, after being placed on "vocal rest due to a viral infection".

3 days ago
Terry Hall photo from The Specials memorial on Facebook
Terry Hall of The Specials and Fun Boy 3 Dead at 63

Terry Hall, the British singer with The Specials and Fun Boy 3, has died at age 63.

4 days ago
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ronnie Simmons Replaces Bob Spencer In Rose Tattoo

Rose Tattoo has a new guitarist. Ronnie Simmons has replaced Bob Spencer in the band.

4 days ago