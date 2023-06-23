 Kate Bush Thanks Fans As 'Running Up That Hill' Hits One Billion Streams - Noise11.com
Kate Bush Thanks Fans As ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits One Billion Streams

by Music-News.com on June 23, 2023

Kate Bush has thanked her fans after ‘Running Up That Hill’ hit one billion streams on Spotify.

Kate has seen her 1985 single enjoy a massive resurgence after it played a key role in the fourth season of Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ last summer, and now the track has hit an incredible milestone.

In a rare post on her website, Kate wrote: “A billion streams!

“I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you…

“Thank you! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.”

Last summer, the ‘Wuthering Heights’ songstress admitted it was “just extraordinary” to see ‘Running Up That Hill’ rising to the top of the charts after almost 40 years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Woman’s Hour’, she said at the time: “I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

“It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Kate also explained that one “wonderful” thing about the revival is the way it is now reaching “a whole new audience” who have “never heard of [her]” in many cases.

She added: “The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

In ‘Stranger Things’, the song has a profound impact on Sadie Sink’s character Max, with a prominent placement and significance to the story.

Kate found its involvement “very touching”, and hailed the track as “a kind of Talisman, almost” in the context of the show.

